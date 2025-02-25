Adam Kinzinger says ‘quiet fatso’ as Donald Trump celebrates another unqualified hire

In perhaps the most concise takedown of Donald Trump yet, politician and commentator Adam Kinzinger has told the president to “quiet, fatso” in response to his FBI appointee.

For context, the president recently named Dan Bongino as the next deputy director of the FBI. Bongino is an eyebrow-raising choice for many reasons, not least because he has never served in the bureau and because he hosts a far-right podcast in which he echoed Trump’s false conspiracies about the results of the 2020 election. Bongino is a former New York police officer and once provided security for Presidents George W Bush and Barack Obama, and he will serve under the FBI’s already controversial director, Kash Patel.

Great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice! Dan Bongino, a man of incredible love and passion for our Country, has just been named the next DEPUTY DIRECTOR OF THE FBI, by the man who will be the best ever Director, Kash Patel. Dan has a Masters Degree in Psychology from… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) February 24, 2025

In a late Truth Social post announcing the appointment, Trump wrote that his selection was “great news for Law Enforcement and American Justice,” praising Bongino as “a man of incredible love” and ““one of the most successful podcasters in the country.” Naturally, choosing a loyalist for a high-ranking role within an agency that has investigated Trump sent off alarm bells throughout Washington.

Gregg Nunziata, a Republican politician and former general counsel to Marco Rubio, said the selection of Bongino is evidence that “the Trump Admin is turning federal law enforcement over to unqualified, unprincipled, partisan henchmen,” while Democratic senator Chris Murphy said the move “feels like a bad dream.” Kinzinger, however, was far less talkative in his reaction to the news, simply resharing Trump’s social post while demanding “quiet, fatso.”

It is far more succinct than Kinzinger has been in the past. Since becoming a Democratic darling last year (and predictably catching the ire of Marjorie Taylor Greene), the politician has consistently criticized both Trump and his broader administration. After declaring that he would vote for Kamala Harris in the presidential election, Kinzinger again urged Trump to be “quiet” amid his baffling and dangerous response to the Potomac mid-air collision, declaring that the president “literally knows nothing about aviation.”

Then, earlier this month, Kinzinger delivered a MAGAnomics class for those still in favor of Trump’s tariff policies, and pleaded with Democrats to “do something” about Trump’s Elon Musk-led infiltration of the Treasury. After that, he described Trump as a “weak scared boy” in regards to his relationship with Vladimir Putin, before taking square aim at Musk — who he labelled a “deadbeat garbage of a human.” Kinzinger’s wife, Sofia, doesn’t mince words either, since she masterfully schooled Trump loyalist Nancy Mace about foreign aid.

This is your family values @GOP ? This deadbead garbage of a human @elonmusk ?



It was never about actual values was it? It was always about culture war https://t.co/dLjHg9pyBx — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) February 21, 2025

Despite Kinzinger’s wishes otherwise, it’s unlikely Trump will ever be quiet, since he’s about as good at that as he is at spelling words correctly or choosing qualified cabinet members. On that front, Bongino joins a list of members of Trump’s administration that reads like a fever dream, from anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. as Health Secretary to former WWE part-time wrestler/tradwife Linda McMahon as Education Secretary. That’s with even mentioning all the Fox News hosts, television doctors and billionaires already in his orbit.

However, between Kinzinger and fellow eloquent Trump critic Stephen King, we at least have a few voices who’ll hold Trump’s feet to the fire. With all that McDonald’s grease, maybe someday soon he’ll actually go up in flames.

