What happened to Dan Bongino?

For many years, Dan Bongino was an annoying conservative voice on Fox News, spreading misinformation and feeding conspiracy theories. Then, as suddenly as he appeared, he went away.

Bongino was a police officer in New York City before being recruited for the U.S. Secret Service, where he served from 1999 to 2011. As a Secret Service agent, he eventually joined the President’s security detail, working in the White House during the second mandate of George W. Bush and the first mandate of Barack Obama.

After his experience in the White House, Bogino abandoned the Secret Service and used the organization’s name to run an unsuccessful political campaign for a U.S. Senate seat in Maryland. When that bore no fruits, Bongino wrote a memoir of his time as an agent, Life Inside the Bubble, and slowly began to build his career as a mediatized paranoid.

Bongino became a radio host and television commentator for local and national political programs, always speaking in favor of the most deranged side of any discussion. Unsurprisingly, Bongino was quickly snatched by Fox News, who enjoyed the audience the commentator brought by fabricating lies about election manipulation and public health measures against COVID-19.

The peak of Bongino’s Fox News career came with his own weekend program, Unfiltered With Dan Bongino, a platform he used to circumvent several social media bans caused by the constant spread of misinformation, including a permanent ban on YouTube. Unfiltered With Dan Bongino aired from 2021 up until 2023, when Bongino cut ties with Fox News.

What’s the context of Dan Bongino’s Fox News Departure?

Officially, Bongino and Fox News parted ways amicably after they could not agree on terms for renegotiating their contract. Bongino thanked Fox News for their support over the years, while the channel said it was grateful for the commentator’s work on the company.

The timing of the split, however, coincides with Fox News being held accountable for spreading misinformation about the 2020 U.S. elections, which resulted in Fox Corp. agreeing to pay $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems in an unprecedented settlement. Of course, Bongino was one of Fox News’ leading voices when it came to amplifying conspiracy theories.

Losing the Fox News stage was undoubtedly a blow to Bongino’s career, but the commentator is still determined to find new ways to spread chaos through fake information. That’s why Bongino keeps amassing followers on social networks and trying to launch new radio programs when he is not engaging in hilarious feuds with Stephen King.