‘Do something’: Adam Kinzinger offers Dems free advice on how to halt President Musk’s illegal infiltration of the U.S. Treasury

It’s hard to believe that newly elected President Donald Trump might be willing to relinquish control now that he’s got it, but every day that Elon Musk pushes the limits of his apparently unlimited governmental role, we have to wonder how serious DJT is about that presidential title. The Tesla billionaire has been front and center of the administration since getting involved during the campaign, and his latest aggressive power move may be just the tip of the iceberg.

Musk flexed his “special government employee” role on Saturday by unilaterally canceling hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of government grants, sparking concern in Americans whose nerves are already frayed. Despite the outpouring of frustration over Musk’s apparent overstep, most Republicans are more than happy to watch him stick his fingers in every single American pie. One of the only representatives to loudly decry Musk’s actions is Adam Kinzinger. The Republican in Name Only (RINO) took to Musk’s own platform, X.com, to call for action early Monday morning, and voters from both sides of the aisle couldn’t agree more with his assessment.

Hey everyone. It’s Feb 3rd, and the Democrats have been at home since Jan 24th because the house is out of session.



They should have come back, the place is on fire.



Get suing, messaging, demonstrating, speaking, everything and ANYTHING — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@AdamKinzinger) February 3, 2025

Trump has only been in power for 2 weeks, but his administration has already given Americans a horrible case of whiplash. They’ve pushed through 18-year-olds’ right to bear arms — though they still can’t buy a beer — pulled our country out of trade deals and NATO, wiped out history months for anyone who isn’t white, promised to buy out civil servants with the “deferred resignation program” (which somehow people believe in despite Trump’s penchant for stiffing workers), and fired 17 independent government watchdogs who will surely be replaced by Trump loyalists. Early last week, it even tried to pause billions of dollars worth of federal aid, but the disastrous move was so unpopular, the administration was forced to roll it back the same day.

All of those individual moments may have created an air of uncertainty for Americans, but at least it was the president making the decisions, which is more than anyone can say about Musk. If Democrats had the audacity to bring George Soros into the government, MAGA conspiracy theorists would love their Trump-thumping minds. The truly audacious behavior sent Kinzinger straight to X.com, where he tried to rally troops from across the aisle.

“The place is on fire,” Kinzinger wrote in an effort to urge Dems to come back from the session break early. “Get suing, messaging, demonstration, speaking, everything and ANYTHING.” He followed his message up just a few hours later with a video plea.

“All of these agencies that employees are being locked out of… Send members of congress with those employees to walk them into work. Or just send members of Congress…. to investigate what these people are doing. Dare them to stop you because they cant.”

Members of Congress attempt to enter USAID pic.twitter.com/8YJSLOkEgx — Aaron Fritschner (@Fritschner) February 3, 2025

It seems some Democrats actually took Kinzinger’s “free advice.” Just a few hours after his second post, the USAID was surrounded by protestors, and members of Congress were walking the halls. Granted, USAID focuses exclusively on providing aid to foreign nations, but the response is exactly what Kinzinger is advocating for. As Senator Chris Murphy pointed out during the rally, “Elon Musk makes billions of dollars based off of his business with China. An China is cheering at this action today.”

BREAKING: Massive protests have erupted in front of the USAID building following Donald Trump’s and Elon Musk’s unlawful attempts to shut USAID down. The resistance to Trump and Musk’s incompetence is growing. pic.twitter.com/EvRNmKaX9I — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) February 3, 2025

As a non-governmental employee, Musk should make everyone nervous with his proximity to sensitive data — especially data that will help him make more money in the future. This is a man who asked for, and was awarded, a $52 billion “performance bonus” before a judge ruled it was unconstitutional. Do government agencies need to be evaluated? Absolutely. Should it be by someone who stands to gain from their dissolution? We’re thinking no.

Musk has, time and time again, shown who he is as a person: a nearly soulless automaton with ties to white nationalism and the disposition of an edgy emo preteen from the 2000s. He’s the last person who should be in charge of deciding who does and does not deserve monetary help, because just like Trump, we know Musk will choose himself every time.

