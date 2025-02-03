Donald Trump’s disastrous first two weeks in office mean one outcome is quickly becoming inevitable

Despite being in office for only two weeks, Donald Trump’s second presidency has been disastrous enough to warrant early calls for impeachment, and with good reason. The renewed interest in giving Trump the boot — which has arisen on social media and in the form of a popular petition from the nonprofit Free Speech for People — comes amid a flurry of controversies that have already dogged the newly elected president.

For starters, Trump first laid the grounds for a potential impeachment with his mass signing of executive orders on his first day in office, which targeted trans people, immigrants, and diversity policies, as well as withdrawal from the World Health Organization.

Donald Trump just withdrew from the World Health Organization 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PeozLhZscV — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) January 21, 2025

On the international front, Trump caused diplomatic mayhem not just through the imposition of harsh tariffs on Canada, but in his outlining of plans to annex Greenland, the Panama Canal, and Canada, whose prime minister he mockingly referred to as a governor. Trump’s international embarrassment continued with the bizarre plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico, but he’s caused trouble on home soil, too.

He pardoned the violent participants in the January 6 riots, some of whom went on to commit further crimes, and appointed a swathe of cabinet members whose hearings only exacerbated their unfitness for critical roles in government. The cherry on top was when Trump responded insensitively (to put it lightly) to the Blackhawk mid-air collision in Potomac by blaming it on the previous administration and on DEI policies.

To recap, Trump:



-Forced out the FAA chief at Musk's insistence

-Imposed a hiring freeze that reportedly included air traffic controllers

-Fired the TSA head and gutted a key aviation safety committee

-Blamed the DCA crash on DEI



This is disastrous leadership. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 30, 2025

That, in light of having enacted sweeping changes to the aviation industry, was the final nail in the coffin, at least according to the swathes of social media users who are already calling for Trump to be removed from the White House. “This is disastrous leadership,” one pro-impeachment X user wrote after citing how Trump’s administration contributed to the plane crash tragedy. “Too soon to discuss impeachment?” actor and noted Trump critic Billy Baldwin added, with a third user comparing the president’s first two weeks to a “bad episode of The Apprentice, [but] he is the first one who should be fired.”

I am a private pilot.

You cannot stop a helicopter "very quickly" and listening to this talk about what pilots can or cannot do is disconcerting to say the least.

He knows nothing about altitude discipline, landing approaches or air traffic. pic.twitter.com/CEi5faeYUq — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) January 30, 2025

Too soon to discuss impeachment? — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) January 30, 2025

This is truly like a real life bad episode of the Apprentice, but honestly, He is the first one who should be fired. It is clear that he has no idea of how to do the job of President, competently.



I expect that his entire tenure will go something like this, when things go… — Jasmine Crockett (@JasmineForUS) January 30, 2025

Again recalling his response to the Potomac air crash, another user said Trump’s “handling of the situation should be treated as one of the biggest scandals in presidential history.” This sentiment was echoed with calls to “impeach and remove Trump — he’s failed catastrophically,” while others quipped that the “only president worse than the 45th is the 47th,” about Trump’s first term beginning in 2016. While the impeachment discourse is raging online, it’s also being echoed in more concrete ways, too.

Trump's handling of this situation should be treated as one of the biggest scandals in presidential history. There is blood on his hands. https://t.co/oqyO08XRU4 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 30, 2025

Impeach and remove Trump, he's failed catastrophically. — Anonymous (@YourAnonCentral) January 30, 2025

The only president worse than the 45th is the 47th. — Molly Ploofkins™ (@Mollyploofkins) January 30, 2025

On inauguration day, the nonprofit organization Free Speech for People established a bipartisan petition to drum up support for Trump’s removal from office. Titled “Impeach Trump Again,” the campaign calls on Congress to launch an impeachment investigation into Trump, with some 100,000 signatories already expressing support for the probe. It cites the January 6 pardonings and links to Project 2025 as key impeachable offenses, but there’ll likely be plenty more where that came from as Trump’s second term continues to crash and burn.

All of that without even mentioning Trump’s mass deportations, his plans to house migrants in Guantanamo Bay, and what is perhaps the biggest impeachable offense of all; being pals with Elon Musk. It is perhaps worth pointing out that Trump has been impeached twice before, with little to no actual consequences for him. Maybe their energies would be better directed elsewhere.

