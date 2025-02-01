Donald Trump pardons J6er also charged with child pornography and exploitation

The January 6th 2021 insurrection is the gift that keeps on giving. Despite those involved being processed through and charged by the legal system, President Donald Trump decided to pardon most of them for their roles in the attack and release them into the general population.

While some have shown the bare minimum of contrition for their actions and participation in the insurrection, many have not. MAGA is a movement characterized by hyperbole, hypocrisy, and hysteria, where bombastic claims and newsworthy stunts matter more than facts or solid implementation of policy. It’s unsurprising, then, that some of those pardoned by Trump are most certainly not people who should be anywhere near a presidential pardon.

Fox8 News reports that one of the Jan. 6th rioters (David Daniel) pardoned by Trump was also charged with possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor. According to federal documents, David Daniel was the subject of an ongoing investigation by Mint Hill police over an alleged incident involving a minor at the time of the capitol riot, along with an open statutory rape investigation in Forsyth County.

The federal warrant allowed the seizure of Daniel’s iPhone and other electronic devices, and evidence was found supporting the allegations made in the open investigations. Daniel was later arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor, in part based on the evidence found. Separately, Daniel pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting or resisting a police officer during the January 6 insurrection.

Although the charge for the insurrection is unrelated to the other charges, it’s been suggested that they don’t stand entirely alone. Chief Legal Analyst for Queen City News, Khalif Rhodes, has stated that since the evidence of Daniel’s sickening crimes was found as a result of the now-defunct charges surrounding the insurrection, his legal team could argue that they should be dropped. This is because they would not have been found without the investigation into the Capitol attack, a crime for which Daniel has been pardoned.

Trump isn’t known for his attention to detail, but even so, his sweeping pardons of those involved in the attacks have seen some truly atrocious individuals slip through the cracks. From the so-called “party of Law and Order,” these blanket pardons of more than 1500 criminals represent nothing more than a complete and total abrogation of duty to the people of America in service to nothing more than the current POTUS’ ego and polling numbers.

Trump’s “deadly” decisions are already leading to tragic and unwanted consequences for everyone as the president rails against “DEI” and “woke” while refusing to do his actual job as the leader of the U.S.A. From his blocks on federal funding which have been branded “critically incompetent” by the Governor of Illinois to his racist and ableist response to recent disasters and his careless pardoning of criminals, Donald Trump’s second term is off to an unfortunate bang. Government on the basis of “owning the libs” can never replace functional and competent governance by adults, but that is, unfortunately, what is being delivered.

