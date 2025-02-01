Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 23: House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) holds a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center on January 23, 2025 in Washington, DC. Jeffries said he had not heard from House Republican leadership or the White House about budget priorities or plans. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing the Laken Riley Act, the first piece of legislation passed during his second term in office, in the East Room of the White House on January 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. Jason Riley and Allyson Philips, the parents of 22-year-old Laken Riley, a University of Georgia nursing student who was murdered in 2024 by an undocumented immigrant, attended the signing ceremony. Among other measures, the law directs law enforcement authorities to detain and deport immigrants who are accused but not yet convicted of specific crimes, if they are in the country illegally. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
(Photos by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Category:
Politics
News

‘Have you no decency?’: Hakeem Jeffries shreds Donald Trump for being a lying non-leader in the wake of the Blackhawk collision

Jeffries is calling out what he sees as a misdirection play of epic proportions.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Feb 1, 2025 11:40 am

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) — the three magical words that seem to be Donald Trump‘s go-to scapegoat for every calamity that befalls the nation. However, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries isn’t about to let Trump’s blame game slide, especially in the wake of the tragic Blackhawk collision that claimed numerous lives.

Recommended Videos

In a press conference on Jan.31, 2025, Jeffries, alongside Congressional Black Caucus Chair Yvette Clarke, took aim at President Trump’s insensitive remarks. Just a day earlier, the nation was left reeling from a devastating midair collision between an American Airlines plane and a Black Hawk helicopter above the Potomac River. The aircraft, carrying 60 passengers and four crew members, had departed from Wichita, KS, while the helicopter, with three crew members onboard, was reportedly on a training flight. Tragically, the Washington, D.C. fire chief confirmed that the collision left no survivors

Trump’s reaction to this disaster? A curt social media dismissal as “NOT GOOD!!!” and a swift pivot at a press conference to blame DEI at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). Speaking from the White House briefing room, he called the incident “a tragedy of terrible proportions” and declared that “brilliant people have to be in those positions.” For Trump, “brilliant” seems to mean “uniformly unvaried,” which sounds like a polite way of excluding any room for diversity.

Jeffries, in a scathing post on X, called out Trump’s megalomaniacal behavior:

It’s a sentiment that’s really rubbing a lot of us the wrong way as we watch our so-called leader treat a national tragedy like just another day at the office. His cold disregard for human life and his eagerness to spin a disaster into a political point is nothing short of appalling. But here’s the irony — right at the start of his term, he issued an executive order that put a stop to DEI programs across federal agencies and put a freeze on the jobs of those tasked with implementing these policies. And where’s the outrage from the MAGA fans? Silent as a mime school. Seems like they only remember what conveniently fits their narratives.

Trump’s broader strategy is unsettlingly clear. He’s rallying his base by blaming every conceivable American ailment on what he describes as the “vermin” — migrants, queer people, and the so-called “radical left thugs.” Elon Musk’s hand gesture further proves that all of this is a calculated strategy. It’s glaringly obvious we need leaders who pull us together, not tear us apart. Thankfully, folks like Hakeem Jeffries and Adam Kinzinger are stepping up, calling out Trump’s sideshow with the freshness of sanity in a madhouse.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.