Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
In this U.S. Coast Guard handout, the Coast Guard investigates aircraft wreckage on the Potomac River on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. An American Airlines flight from Wichita, Kansas collided midair with a military Black Hawk helicopter while on approach to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside of Washington, DC. According to reports, there were no survivors among the 67 people onboard both aircraft. (Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles/ U.S. Coast Guard via Getty Images) / U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks before signing the Laken Riley Act, the first piece of legislation passed during his second term in office, in the East Room of the White House on January 29, 2025 in Washington, DC. Jason Riley and Allyson Philips, the parents of 22-year-old Laken Riley, a University of Georgia nursing student who was murdered in 2024 by an undocumented immigrant, attended the signing ceremony. Among other measures, the law directs law enforcement authorities to detain and deport immigrants who are accused but not yet convicted of specific crimes, if they are in the country illegally. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/ Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Giles – Getty
Category:
Politics
News

‘You want me to go swimming?’: Jaws drop as Donald Trump plumbs new depths of insensitivity after DC crash

Oh great, sarcasm — that's EXACTLY what we need right now.
David James
David James
|

Published: Jan 31, 2025 06:54 am

Every president will at some point have to deal with a national tragedy and there’s a tried-and-tested playbook on how to respond. First comes the sympathy for the families affected, then an acknowledgment of the sadness, followed by a promise to investigate the incident and ensure it doesn’t happen again.

Recommended Videos

But, in the immediate wake of the Jan. 30 DC crash, Donald Trump tore up that routine and tossed it into the trash. His first move was to let us all know that the crash would never have happened if he’d been piloting the Black Hawk helicopter, pointing out that the pilot could have gone “up or down, or turn” to avoid the airliner. Very helpful!

He then blamed diversity policies for the crash, a stance that left even some of his allies scratching their heads in confusion. Widespread condemnation from across the political spectrum followed, but Ol’ Donny boy isn’t backing down or apologizing. Glaring up from the hole he’s landed himself in, he promptly grabbed a shovel and started digging.

When facing questions from reporters at the White House, Trump was asked if he’d spoken to the families of the deceased, to which he said “I don’t want to comment on that” (so we’ll take that as a “no”). He was then asked if he planned to visit the crash site, a trip that would take mere minutes from the White House by helicopter. Trump sarcastically responded: “What’s ‘the site?’ The water? You want me to go swimming?”

Needless to say, adolescent-level sarcasm isn’t what people want in the wake of a tragedy that’s claimed 67 lives. The general reaction was disgust, with many of Trump’s usual cheerleaders somewhat quieter than usual. Over on X he was called a “moron,” “unhinged,” and that he “doesn’t give a f**k” about the victims.

The best defense die-hard MAGAs could muster was to claim that the reporter was trying to snare him with a “stupid” gotcha question. But, well, “Do you have a plan to visit the site?” feels like a pretty standard question given the situation.

Regardless, Trump is now indeed planning to visit the crash site. Word is that he won’t have to swim because officials are preparing some kind of fantastic new technology that’ll allow Trump to travel across the surface of the water without plunging into it. They’re calling it a “boat,” and doubtless the principles behind it will have to be carefully and repeatedly explained to Trump before he sets foot aboard this crazy new contraption.

Right now the response to this tragedy has been a huge series of own goals for Trump. All he had to do was express even basic sympathy for those involved, something most presidents would be able to do in their sleep. But, as of writing, Trump has offended the victims’ families, attempted to blame this crash on minorities for political gain, and used a press conference about it as an opportunity to make sarcastic jokes.

In a way, this almost feels like a challenge. Okay, Trump is going to say wildly insensitive things, but what is anyone going to actually do about it? The Democrats are going to uselessly bleat about decorum, everyone is going to be low-key annoyed with him, and the best we can muster is serving up some rough chuckles. Meanwhile, he stays in the White House smugly knowing he can do whatever the hell he wants. All of which is to say this is going to be a long four years.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of David James
David James
I'm a writer/editor who's been at the site since 2015. Love writing about video games and will crawl over broken glass to write about anything related to Hideo Kojima. But am happy to write about anything and everything, so long as it's interesting!
twitter google