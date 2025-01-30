‘What a real President sounds like’: Barack Obama out-presidents Trump with a single DC crash tweet

The country is reeling after a midair collision between an American Airlines flight and an Army Black Hawk helicopter on Wednesday night. 60 passengers and four crew members were onboard the airliner and three military personnel on the helicopter when the airborne vehicles collided over the Potomac River near Washington D.C. The search continues; so far, nearly 30 bodies have been found, and authorities don’t expect to find any survivors. The harrowing incident comes just after a slew of executive orders targeting key government agencies from President Donald Trump.

Tragedies often lead to finger-pointing, and we always hope it won’t come from the highest office in the land, but just a few hours after the collision, Trump is already looking for someone to scapegoat. Rather than acting in a manner befitting his station, Trump took to Truth Social to all-caps scream about how he didn’t understand how something like this could happen and declare the situation, “NOT GOOD!!!”



Image via Truth Social

We’re not saying there isn’t some truth to Trump’s doubt here, but raving lunatic looks bad on everyone — especially a man who’s spent his first days in office gutting every government agency that even bumped elbows with “woke.” This was Trump’s first test on acting presidential, and even some Republicans agree that he blew it. The starkly un-presidential qualities of America’s Commander-in-Chief were only amplified when former President Barack Obama weighed in the following day.

Taking to X.com early Thursday morning, Obama showed the class, compassion, and courtesy we expect out of a president after a tragedy. Notice how there isn’t a single unnecessary capitalization or how there wasn’t any blame tossed in there?

Our hearts break for the families who lost loved ones in the tragic plane and helicopter crash at DCA. Michelle and I send our prayers and condolences to everyone who is mourning today, and we’re grateful to the first responders who are doing everything they can to help under… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 30, 2025

X.com users washed his sentiment with praise for the comfort his words might bring to those families that lost a loved one in the crash. Of course, not everyone was pleased with Obama’s response. Some users lambasted the post as “useless” and “pointless,” criticized him for saying anything at all, for thanking first responders, or claimed that his lack of silence meant the collision was “an inside job.”

Of course, the post was awash with butt-hurt Republicans telling Obama not to “politicize” the incident, and we can’t help but callously wonder where these people are every time a school shooting happens — perhaps crushed under the hypocritical weight of their own “thoughts and prayers?”

Obama’s words came shortly after Trump shared his own “heartfelt sentiments” in a post so clearly written by a publicist it’s like watching a ventriloquist work. After getting a morning brief on the collision, Trump again took to social media, saying,

“I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls. Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”

It was certainly nice to read something with poise from the White House, but the surface-level sentiment seems empty after his initial blame-filled message.

In the wake of an accident, everyone is looking for someone to shoulder the blame. It’s the job of any good leader to stop the finger-pointing, absorb the criticism, and make moves to rectify the situation. Most world leaders could at least pretend to have even a modicum of decency while search efforts are still ongoing, but that’s never been Trump’s brand.

