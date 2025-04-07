Did…Fox News just admit that Trump’s tariffs would lead to an American recession?

The truth regarding Donald Trump’s tariffs is becoming increasingly obvious. We’re now at the point where even the president’s most fervent defenders are no longer able to pretend like everything will be okay.

That’s right, outside of Marjorie Taylor Greene and Donald Trump himself, it seems like everyone else is awake. You know it’s bad when Fox News can’t even find a way to put a positive spin on this new trade policy. Conservatist journalist, Maria Bartiromo, is a known Trump zealot, and in the past she has defended him and his actions no matter how controversial.

Yet, speaking on the effects of the tariffs, she admitted that they could possibly lead the country into a recession. “It is going to have an effect on Main Street, some things will become higher in price.” She went on to explain that companies will pass on the cost to consumers which is “why you have some people saying that we could see a recession.”

BREAKING: In an unprecedented moment, Fox News' Maria Bartiromo is no longer able to deny reality, finally admitting to viewers that Trump's tariff policies will lead to an American recession. This is huge.pic.twitter.com/Howfe5Kv6H — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 7, 2025

This is unprecedented for Fox News

Obviously it’s pretty shocking to hear a critical opinion of the president coming from Fox News, but that’s how you know Trump messed up. While he may be able to continue living in his fantasyland where he can play golf and run away from all the very real issues his policies have created, the rest of the world isn’t so lucky. Real people have to face the real world because they don’t have a money cushion like Donald Trump.

Despite this, there were still some people who expressed their doubts over an incoming recession. One person continued defending Trump on X saying, “Tariffs protect American jobs, recession fears are overblown, trust Trump.” Clearly he’s taken the president’s warning about “PANICANS” to heart. Another simply wrote, “We will recover.”

I sure hope Trump knows what he’s doing

While I sincerely hope these people are right, Trump isn’t doing a whole lot to reassure the country that there won’t be a recession, or even worse, a second great depression. His tariffs don’t make any sense, they’re already having a negative effect, and right now there’s very little evidence to suggest things will actually get better other than blind faith in the president.

If Maria Bartiromo is warning us that a recession is possible then we should probably take her seriously. She isn’t the only Trump supporter to come out and criticize him, others such as Ben Shapiro and Elon Musk have also condemned the tariffs which were unveiled last week.

