Marjorie Taylor Greene does her best to defend Trump’s tariffs as global stocks take a tumble

We can always rely on Marjorie Taylor Greene to blindly follow Donald Trump no matter how objectively terrible his policies are for the country. If that man walked off a cliff you can bet Greene would be first in line to tumble over the edge while encouraging the rest of us to do the same.

Recommended Videos

Speaking of taking a tumble, has anyone seen the global stocks today? It’s not looking good, but you wouldn’t know it if you were to listen to Greene. The Republican representative has been on the defense of her lord and savior Donald Trump this morning.

Marjorie Taylor Greene tries her best

In a post to X, Greene called out the people who dared to claim the president’s tariffs were “unfair.” She accused China of stealing U.S. technology and claimed that it was a “third world country” before America shipped its manufacturing over there.

Things you should know when you are watching the news and the Democrats activists on tv, who also defends cartels being deported, tries to tell you how “unfair” Pres Trump is treating foreign countries with his tariffs:



China, who steals our technology and was a third world… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 3, 2025

She also insinuates that Trump is actually being lenient with his policy as China apparently has tariffs at 67% against U.S. goods. The same goes for other countries, all of which have seen the U.S. increase Tariffs against them in a way that’s supposed to reflect the supposed taxes those countries have against the U.S.

Of course, that’s not entirely true. The numbers that the Trump administration has come up with regarding the tariffs from other countries is based on some pretty shaky math. According to an article from the BBC, the tariffs are not reciprocal, instead the numbers are based on the U.S. goods trade deficit.

The formula divides the U.S. trade deficit by the total goods imports from a country and then divides that by two to arrive at the tariff percentage for each country. All this proves is that Greene is wrong to imply that the numbers Trump has for each country is somehow reciprocal.

No matter how you spin it, these policies are bad

Marjorie Taylor Greene can sing Trump’s praises all day but that isn’t going to change the cold hard facts — this will be bad for the U.S. and global economy, and the president is shooting himself in the foot. The rest of the world is planning to retaliate and things will undoubtedly become more expensive for the average American.

Greene ends her rant on X by claiming that “America will no longer be abused” by the rest of the world, but the individual responsible for a majority of the damage done to the country is currently sitting in the White House so that can’t be true.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy