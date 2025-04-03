Forgot password
Former Vice President Mike Pence attends the Inauguration of Donald J. Trump in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Donald Trump takes office for his second term as the 47th president of the United States. (Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson - Pool/Getty Images)
Photo by Julia Demaree Nikhinson – Pool/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘Largest peacetime tax hike in U.S. history’: Mike Pence blasts his former master Trump’s tariffs

Oh yay, let's find out what Mike Pence thinks. Said no-one. Ever.
David James
David James
|

Published: Apr 3, 2025 09:03 am

Mike Pence has been on the outs with Donald Trump since 2020. To be fair to Pence, we’d be annoyed too if our boss whipped a crowd of lunatics into a frenzy as they erected gallows to hang us from.

Recommended Videos

Pence even stood against Trump for the 2024 Republican nomination, though dropped out mere months later when it became apparent that his popularity among the MAGA crowd was at rock bottom. He refused to even endorse Trump during the election, didn’t attend the Republican convention, and generally stayed quiet even as journalists pestered him for his opinion.

Well, now Trump’s bonkers tariffs plan has seen him break cover, describing it as effectively “the largest peacetime tax hike in U.S. history” and estimating that each and every American family will be $3,500 a year poorer:

He’s probably right, not that this matters. Pence was chewed up and spat out by Trump, and if he actually had any strong convictions he should have expressed them when they might have made a difference, either during the election or in Trump’s first term. In a unique moment, both sides of the political spectrum have united to tell Pence: “no one cares what you think“.

MAGA is telling him that he’s pointlessly grandstanding:

While liberals are saying he’s partially responsible for this whole mess:

We can only agree that Mike Pence has had his time in the limelight and nobody needs to hear from him again, whatever his current political stance might be. He’s currently working on and off as a lecturer at Pennsylvania’s Grove City College, where we guess he’s at least speaking to students who are interested in what he’s got to say.

In the meantime we’d be happy if we never heard the name Mike Pence again. That said, we have a sneaking admiration for anyone so politically cack-handed that almost everyone with political views hates your guts.

