Donald Trump’s tariffs are already giving Europe a ‘strong plan to retaliate’

Well, folks, we’ve officially landed on so-called ‘Liberation Day’, and while that term sounds promising, it’s actually drawn the ire of an entire continent. Such is the Donald Trump effect.

In case you missed it, the president dubbed April 2 ‘Liberation Day’, during which he will roll out plans for sweeping worldwide tariffs. Included in the plans is Trump’s mission to impose taxes on imports from other countries, in a move he says will free the U.S. from reliance on foreign goods (hence, ‘Liberation’). Trump vowed to impose reciprocal tariffs to match the levies that other countries charge on U.S. products, and that encompasses much of Europe.

Ursula von der Leyen defies Trump: Many Europeans feel disheartened by the new U.S. tariffs. Europe didn’t start this. But we have what we need — the biggest single market, the leverage to negotiate, the means to strike back. We’ll defend our interests. 1/ pic.twitter.com/8XWN661QgN — Tymofiy Mylovanov (@Mylovanov) April 1, 2025

Ahead of Trump’s rollout of ‘Liberation Day’, a top official within the European Union warned that the continent — which accounts for the world’s biggest trade bloc — “holds a lot of cards” when it comes to dealing with tariffs, adding that it has a “strong plan to retaliate” if it needs to. The warning feels particularly ominous given the trading power of the European Union commission, which negotiates trade deals on behalf of its 27 member countries and manages trade disputes on their behalf.

“Europe has not started this confrontation,” Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said of Trump’s tariff plans (per CBS News). “We do not necessarily want to retaliate, but if it is necessary, we have a strong plan to retaliate and we will use it.” von der Leyen went on tout the fact that Europe “holds a lot of cards” in terms of retaliation, including “from trade to technology to the size of our market.” Then, she delivered a searing message that, stripped of all the economic-speak, reads like an entry in Mean Girls’ Burn Book.

Trump slams the EU over its new 50% tariff on whisky, warning if it's not removed — the US will impose a 200% tariff on wines, champagnes, and other alcohol from France and EU countries — a move he says will boost American producers pic.twitter.com/vrgd6lykk8 — RT (@RT_com) March 13, 2025

“This strength is also built on our readiness to take firm counter measures if necessary,” she said, adding that “all instruments are on the table.” The statement follows on from the European Union’s previous plans for retaliatory measures in response to Trump’s EU tariffs on steel and aluminium last month. Adding to the tit-for-tat, Trump fired off a scathing Truth Social post promising a 200% tariff on European imports of alcohol, including Champagne, all-but destroying the phrase “it’s five-o-clock somewhere!”.

Thankfully, it still remains to be seen how Trump will actually implement his ‘Liberation Day’ tariffs, so the EU said it will assess the situation before retaliating. “So many Europeans feel utterly disheartened by the announcement from the United States,” von der Leyen said. “This is the largest and most prosperous trade relationship worldwide. We would all be better off if we could find a constructive solution.” In any case, the EU is not the only region to offer a terse response to the tariff-happy president.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responded to President Donald Trump’s tariffs Saturday evening by announcing the country will implement 25% tariffs on $155 billion worth of U.S. goods. https://t.co/ifmcNuhNuN pic.twitter.com/TL6KOToqdS — ABC News (@ABC) February 2, 2025

Just this week, an Australian candidate for Prime Minister said he’d be willing to “fight” Trump “in a heartbeat” in regards to his tariffs, and before that, China warned that it is “ready to fight any war,” including a tariff war, with the U.S. Elsewhere, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau didn’t mince words when responding to Trump’s economic agenda, warning the U.S. last month that it would “feel the pain” of its retaliatory measures. Given all that, perhaps we should consider a rebrand of ‘Liberation Day’, since that sounds a little more upbeat than other countries’ responses.

