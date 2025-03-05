The U.S. is set to ‘feel the pain’ as billions in product are removed from Canadian shelves and Ontario Premier floats energy cutoff

President Donald Trump has been playing fast and loose with foreign policy in his second term, turning historic allies into foes. After first threatening Canada with tariffs, then walking it back, Trump changed course again on Mar. 3rd and announced he would proceed.

Trump also included Mexico and China in his tariff plan, imposing 25% and 10% tariffs, respectively. Regarding Mexico and Canada, Trump justified his decision by claiming illegal immigration from both countries had led to a surge in fentanyl trafficking into the U.S. Outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, however, asserted that only 1% of the fentanyl in the US comes through the Canadian border. Yet Trump, as of now, remains adamant about moving forward with his tariffs.

There was, however, one exception in Trump’s tariffs against Canada — energy products were not included. According to Newsweek, Canadian leadership was far from pleased with Trump’s latest move. Prime Minister Trudeau was first to call Trump’s strategy for tackling the fentanyl crisis through tariffs “a very dumb thing to do.” As of 2019, the US relied on Canada for 59% of its energy imports. If Trump ignited a trade war, it seemed logical that Canada might weaponize that fact.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford’s stance aligned with that thinking. At a press conference, he declared, “I don’t start a tariff war, but we’re going to win this tariff war.” Ford then laid out his plan to push back, stating, “If they want to try to annihilate Ontario, I will do everything — including cut off their energy with a smile on my face, and I’m encouraging every other province to do the same. They rely on our energy. They need to feel the pain.”

This followed two months of Trump disrespecting America’s closest ally by claiming Canada should be the 51st state. Anti-American sentiment in Canada has since spread like wildfire. Social media videos show Canadians booing the U.S. national anthem. In stores, attendants have been seen removing American products from shelves. Reports claim Ontario alone has pulled $1 billion worth of American alcohol from shelves.

Trump’s leadership style has always been unorthodox. Even his closest allies admit they can never quite predict his next move or why he makes it. For decades, Trump has self-mythologized as a tough negotiator, but history also proves his strategies don’t always yield positive results. Right now, it remains to be seen who will back down first. Because if both leaders stick to their guns, one thing is certain — increased energy prices for businesses and homes across America.

Trump shocked the world last week with a very public spat with the Ukrainian President in the Oval Office. So while this latest tariff war may seem like just another day in his presidency, world leaders are increasingly concerned about whether a harmonious relationship with Trump is even possible.

Consequently, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly has stated that Canada is also ready with its own 25% tariffs on goods worth $155 billion. We’re still waiting on word from this administration on how exactly this debacle will solve the fentanyl crisis. As of now, it simply seems like Trump is only leading the country into global isolation.

