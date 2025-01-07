As Justin Trudeau resigns, Donald Trump doubles-down on suggestion that Canada become the 51st state

If the joke doesn’t land the first, second, or third time, it’s probably because it isn’t funny — something Donald Trump clearly doesn’t understand.

The president-elect recently doubled down on his ‘humorous’ suggestion that Canada, a sovereign country with its own (far less dramatic) government, become the US’s 51st state. Possessing an inability to read the room, Trump floated the idea in response to the resignation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who announced plans to end his term earlier today. “Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” Trump wrote sarcastically on Truth Social, again referencing a running bit that no one has laughed at since he first raised it in November.

Donald Trump is going on again about Canada being the 51st state.



This man is an utter embarrassment. pic.twitter.com/4DlXbDBZf0 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) January 6, 2025

While Canadian politicians have confirmed it’s a joke, Trump went as far as touting the supposed benefits that would come with Canada as a 51st state. “If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no Tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them,” the former president wrote. “Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!”.

Even though he obviously thinks it’s funny, Trump’s incessant swipes at Canada feel like rubbing salt in the wound, since Trudeau’s resignation was in part due to Trump’s election win last November. While Trudeau’s popularity had been dipping for some time in response to voters’ economic concerns, the election of Trump and threat of his 25% tariff plans only heightened Canadians’ fears of economic stability. So, Trump’s joke seems like kicking someone when they’re down, though we should already know that we shouldn’t trust his particular taste in so-called comedy.

🚨 TRUMP CALLS TRUDEAU "GOVERNOR OF THE GREAT STATE OF CANADA" pic.twitter.com/wdeCD9pLSv — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 10, 2024

The running bit started in November, when Trudeau traveled to Mar-a-Lago to discuss US-Canada relations with the newly-elected Trump. Following the meeting, Trump mockingly referred to Trudeau as a “governor” on multiple occasions, with reports claiming he mentioned the idea to the Canadian PM during the Mar-a-Lago meeting. Then, last month, he floated the suggestion again on social media and spoke on behalf of Canadians when claiming, without evidence, they were also open to the idea.

While he was at it, Trump also got involved in Canadian governmental affairs, commenting on the resignation of finance minister Chrystia Freeland at an already rocky time for the Trudeau government. If it’s any consolation, Canada isn’t the only country that has been bizarrely targeted by Trump, with the president-elect recently taking square aim at Greenland and again embarrassing himself on the world stage. Last month, Trump revived his controversial line of thought about the island from 2019, again suggesting that “the ownership and control of Greenland is an absolute necessity.”

I am hearing that the people of Greenland are “MAGA.” My son, Don Jr, and various representatives, will be traveling there to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights. Greenland is an incredible place, and the people will benefit tremendously if, and when, it becomes… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) January 7, 2025

Granted, discussions of US-Canada relations are to be expected given their proximity, but how on Earth is Greenland now catching strays from Trump? It was just going about its peaceful, polar bear-inhabited day when an orange man felt compelled to keep its name in his mouth. Oh, and don’t even get me started on Panama, home to the namesake canal that Trump also thinks is within his right to take control of. I’d say he’s a dictator, but since it’s Trump, only the first syllable of that word feels fitting.

