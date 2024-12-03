Donald Trump’s mental collapse rages on with suggestion that an entire country become America’s 51st state

Without a doubt, Donald Trump has made a plethora of head-scratching decisions in his life, but proposing an entire country become the 51st state in the U.S. might be proof in the pudding that his brain has gone to absolute mush.

In the aftermath of Trump getting re-elected as the future Cheeto-in-chief of the U.S., the topic of tariffs has become a focal point in political debates and the center of dinner discussions throughout the country. As voters across the nation sat around to eat Thanksgiving this year, a large portion were left wondering just how disastrous grocery prices and other necessary items will become once Trump’s tariff plans are put into place.

Of course, Trump’s earth-shattering tariffs will not only affect the U.S. over the next four years, but a handful of other countries, too, including Canada — and that’s where panic from Justin Trudeau is starting to set in.

Last Friday, the prime minister made an impromptu visit to Mar-a-Lago — hopefully, he was able to avoid that god awful Thanksgiving dinner — to meet with President-elect Trump to discuss threats made in regards to 25% tariffs on Canadian products. During their meeting, Trudeau explained that a levy on tariffs “would kill the Canadian economy,” leading Trump to question if Canada could survive without “ripping off the U.S.” for $100 billion.

Thanks for dinner last night, President Trump. I look forward to the work we can do together, again. pic.twitter.com/lAWFMTtQt7 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 30, 2024

As if Trump’s snarky rebuttal wasn’t enough, the president-elect then flat-out suggested Canada should become the 51st state of the United States while simultaneously proposing that Trudeau become governor of the state when all is said and done. Folks, we’re actually living in hell.

Trump’s comments were unsurprisingly met with bouts of nervous laughter and head scratches, with many speculating it to be just a joke by Trump, but you can bet all your money right now that he was completely serious. To make matters worse, Trump even reportedly suggested the state of Canada could be separated into two states — one conservative and one liberal — which was met with more nervous laughter.

Yep, this is it, America… This is who we’ve elected to become our next president, as if the four years of his first presidency from 2016 to 2020 went so smoothly. Now, Trump is so full of himself and on such a tariff high that he’s now suggesting the country of Canada simply put up or shut up and join the U.S. if Trudeau, in Trump’s words, can’t fix the Canadian economy before Trump’s first day in office in January 2025.

Despite these asinine comments and widely ridiculous suggestions, Trump otherwise insisted that the meeting between the two was “very productive.” Trudeau, on the other hand, has kept relatively quiet since their encounter, although one thread on Reddit has kept booming and prospering full of comments since the pair had their dinner meeting.

One can only imagine what the future holds for the ever-present allyship between the U.S. and Canada, but one thing is certain: Trump is completely focused on keeping himself at the forefront and in total control of it all. Well, at least Marjorie Taylor Greene will have plenty to tweet about.

