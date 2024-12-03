Marjorie Taylor Greene goes back into screech mode as Donald Trump shakes hands with Mark Zuckerberg

The cult of Donald Trump is truly, upsettingly, massive, but there are few followers as pathetically devoted as Marjorie Taylor Greene.

She traded out an actual personality to become among the leading Trump toadies years ago. Her entire history in politics is sprinkled with Cheeto dust, and she doesn’t have a thought pass through her head without considering how Daddy Trump would respond. She’s no longer an individual — she’s just a bleach blonde extension of Trump himself, and, in a truly pitiful turn of events, he doesn’t even care.

Trump clearly sees Greene as an irritating but necessary gnat who perpetually exists at the periphery of his focus. She has just enough popularity to make her a worthwhile pawn, and her brainless fidelity to his cause makes her just barely worth keeping around. Despite this fact, Greene has appointed herself as an official obnoxious mouthpiece of the MAGA movement, and she’s back on her BS following a simple snapshot of the incoming president.

In the image most recently responsible for spiking Marge’s blood pressure, Trump can be seen shaking hands with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. The president-elect has been making the rounds in the weeks since his victory, and it seems Zuck is the latest billionaire on his list of hopeful allies. That didn’t sit well with Greene, however, who’s animosity with Facebook goes back years.

She immediately rushed to X to share her half-cocked takeaway, asking if “Mark Zuckerberg and Meta are trying to be nice to President Trump in order to play an active role in Trump’s upcoming tech policies?” She then recommended that her MAGA peers “test how nice Zuckerberg and Meta will be to us lowly MAGA folks by posting our free speech opinions on FB & IG.”

I assume that means racist takeaways and blatant bigotry will be cropping up on your Facebook timeline over the coming days, so brace yourselves for that, folks. It’s not as if Greene is talking about sharing her grandma’s cookie recipe — when she screeches “free speech” she really means “freedom to be a hateful hippopotamus.”

The truly incredibly part of the tweet — which she polishes off with a hilarious acknowledgement of how many MAGAs were banned for spreading misinformation during COVID — is how little grasp Greene has over Trump’s motivations. He’s not talking to Zuckerberg because he’s presidential, because he wants banned MAGAs back on Meta, or because he needs further input in the tech sector. He’s talking to him because he’s a billionaire, and that’s who Trump cares about. Not you, Greene — you sweaty sycophant you — just the other kind of green.

Trump’s Cabinet is already overstuffed with high-earning figures with low morals, and he’s looking to bulk up his ranks even more. It’s unlikely Zuckerberg will earn a position on par with the likes of Elon Musk, but his bank account — which is nearly $200 billion deep — is more than enough to earn him a spot at the table.

