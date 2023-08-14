‘I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously’: Mark Zuckerberg gives up on Elon Musk cage fight

Meta’s CEO and jiu-jitsu martial artist, Mark Zuckerberg has announced he’s bowing out of the cage match against Elon Musk. The Facebook founder shared that he didn’t think X’s (or Twitter’s) owner, wasn’t taking the match seriously, despite initiating the event, and urged everyone to move on.

Zuckerberg shared his thoughts via Threads, stating that Musk wouldn’t confirm any dates for the fight, then tried to stall by stating that he had surgery and wanted to practice at his house. He claimed that Musk wasn’t being serious; hence, he’s pulling out. But the match could go on if his opponent showed any genuine interest for both the organization and the fight itself.

It’s interesting for Zuckerberg to suggest that Musk wasn’t taking any of this seriously, considering that the Twitter owner received an offer from a WWE wrestler to train him. At the same time, Zuckerberg’s claims beg to differ from what his opponent said during the weekend.

Musk had announced on Twitter that the fight would be held in an “epic location” in Italy, and it was approved by the Prime Minister and the Minister of Culture. He also stated that all the profits would go to war veterans and pediatric hospitals, and that the fight would “pay respect to the country’s past and present.” So either this is just all talk from Musk, or Zuckerberg is chickening out. Either way, Musk supposedly plans to make his way to Zuckerberg’s house tomorrow to show how “serious” he really is.

Can’t wait to bang on his door tomorrow 🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 13, 2023

The social media CEO cage fight was initiated by Musk back in June after the internet declared the two as rivals following the release of Threads. This caught Zuckerberg’s attention, who not only accepted the invite but also took jabs, stating that he was ready. If Musk is a man of his word, we might expect a new update by tomorrow once he visits the Zuckerberg residence. For now, hopefully we can take Zuckerberg’s words with a grain of salt unless Musk also raises the white flag.