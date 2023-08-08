WWE wrestler-turned-executive offers Elon Musk an assist to prepare for his fight against Mark Zuckerberg

It takes a lot to get us to root for Mark Zuckerberg, but the prospect of him demolishing Elon Musk in public is too tantalizing to resist. The tech billionaires have been teasing a throwdown since June, though pinning down a time and place has proved elusive.

While Zuckerberg – who won gold and silver medals in his first Jiu-Jitsu tournament in May – seems eager to show off his fighting skills, Musk may be regretting his bluster. The 51-year-old has shown off some very half-hearted training, but has now claimed to have neck problems that mean he won’t be able to compete.

However, one of the all-time great WWE wrestlers thinks he’s the man to get Elon fighting fit:

Say the word, @elonmusk. I know a thing or two about making an X sign. https://t.co/hrLFusrY3S pic.twitter.com/1lllI9Ic0e — Triple H (@TripleH) August 7, 2023

Well, he’s down with the whole “X” thing, so why not? We’re very much hoping the internet bullies Elon hard enough to actually get him into the ring, even if this is still very much an Aliens vs Predator style “whoever wins, we lose” scenario.

That said, Zuckerberg actually having fighting experience and taking this seriously should mean we’ll see Musk ground into a fine paste. Doubtless Musk will try to formulate some kind of battle strategy to leverage his weight and height against Zuck, though we can only think of Mike Tyson’s insightful quote: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the face”.

We have our doubts as to whether this bout will really happen, but if we are going to have unaccountable tech overlords governing our lives, we may as well get to morbidly watch them whale on each other. So c’mon guys, stop flirting and get in the ring!