Mark Zuckerberg takes shots at Twitter — X ahead of potential Elon Musk cage fight

In yet another moment of “what the hell are billionaires doing now?” Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are taking shots at one another on the social media platforms they own about an upcoming fight that is so stupid we all collectively lose.

Since the launch of Threads from Meta, a social media platform that could rival Twitter, the two billionaires have been threatening to fight it out in the ring. Musk challenged Zuckerberg to a cage match on Twitter, with Zuckerberg responding “send me the location” on his Instagram story… and they say women are the ones who are too “hormonal” to lead or run things. No fight has actually been confirmed, with the two posturing, with Zuckerberg recently sharing photos of him training with elite mixed-martial artists.

In response to Musk stating that the event will be live-streamed on Twitter to raise money, Zuckerberg came back with a “zinger” trash-talking Twitter, sorry X, as it’s now called.

He also responded to Musk describing his weightlifting regime, something he only has time to do at work because he is busy, yet still puts time aside to tweet about it. Zuckerberg taunts Musk, saying he is ready now, and that Musk has been avoiding setting a date.

For two of the richest men in the world, who run the biggest social media platforms in the world, the two seem to have plenty of time to throw mud in one another’s faces. Look, we are all in for money being raised for charity, and this could be somewhat entertaining, but at the end of the day, the two have so much money they could just give away that this seems so wholly unnecessary.

Well, the memes we will get should this go ahead may be worth it. Who knows?