‘Democrats will lie about anything,’ says Marjorie Taylor Greene, who lies about everything

At what point can we consider somebody too out of touch to be a state representative? Because surely we can all agree that Georgia Rep. and national embarrassment Marjorie Taylor Greene is way too far removed from reality, especially after her recent rants praising Tony Bobulinski and accusing Democrats of all being liars.

The MAGA maniac took to X to rant about President Joe Biden’s decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden. In one post she expressed her support for Tony Bobulinski, a former business partner of Hunter’s who testified in the Biden impeachment inquiry. In 2020 he claimed that Joe Biden had profited from his son’s business ventures. Although he claims he is not particularly political and that he has donated to Democratic candidates in the past, Republicans like Marjorie have been amplifying his voice purely because it means they get to trash talk Hunter and his father.

Tony Bobulinski was right about everything.



But as usual the lamestream media and Democrats called him a liar, threatened him and his family, and refused to acknowledge his story.



Democrats will lie about anything and stick together with the lie to keep power. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 2, 2024

It’s worth noting that Bobulinski’s claims have never been corroborated and Hunter’s attorneys have accusing him of making false statements to the FBI. But Greene has fiercely defended the man and gone as far as to accuse the Democrats and “lamestream” media of lying – pot, meet kettle.

President Biden defended his decision to pardon his son, going back on an earlier vow to not interfere with his son’s case. However, he now claims that Hunter is being treated unfairly and is being targeted due to his association with his father. Republicans like Greene have been relentless in their attacks on Hunter so a pardon isn’t really a surprise.

Of course, in Marjorie’s eyes a pardon only proves he’s guilty, why would you need a pardon unless you’ve committed a crime right? I guess Marj would rather we all just forget about the time she asked Trump for a pardon then.

MAGA Republicans are shameless.



Marjorie, you yourself sought a pardon from Donald Trump. — Loveless 2026 🇺🇸 (@JohnnyLoveless) December 2, 2024

In another post she called the Biden administration “the most corrupt organization in American history” because the DOJ came after Eric Trump and Don Jr. over fraudulent financial documents. She also complained about the FBI raiding Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, bear in mind Donald Trump has actually been found guilty, but of course, to her it’s because the justice system is corrupt and nothing to do with the fact Trump is a straight up criminal.

More lies from the most corrupt organization in American history—the Democrat party.



Biden’s DOJ tried to put Don Jr. and Eric in prison.



Biden’s FBI raided President Trump’s home, Barron’s bedroom and Melania’s personal items.



When you’re a Democrat, you can set fire to… https://t.co/yJ0EFMruTn pic.twitter.com/PejEo1t3R3 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 2, 2024

In Marjorie’s eyes these are all lies and defamation – because saying that is easier than facing the truth. It’s also massively hypocritical considering how much Marj and her party lie about everything, from Trump rambling about from immigrants eating dogs, to Greene’s scaremongering about gender-affirming care. She’s also openly stated she wants to see those who took part in the Jan. 6 riot pardoned.

Geri Perna is Matthew Perna’s aunt and has been an unwavering voice for the J6 community and her nephew Matthew Perna.



She constantly speaks out about the wide ranges of abuse and suffering her nephew and their family has endured.



Matthew Perna was a non violent J6 defendant… https://t.co/cs92KcZfj6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 30, 2024

Greene has always pushed the narrative that the protest on Jan. 6 2021 was a peaceful protest and that those arrested are being politically persecuted. This is a lie and a pretty flimsy one, there is a ton of video footage proving Greene’s conspiracy wrong, and yet she continues to spew these ridiculous falsehoods.

Greene is so tangled up in her own web of lies that she can no longer keep track of them. She often misrepresents facts and is always being corrected by people more intelligent than her (which is everyone). It’s genuinely difficult to know whether she is consciously peddling lies or whether she fully believes the tirade of trash she is constantly dumping online.

