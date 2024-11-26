‘I’ll never forget’: Georgia fluffhead Marjorie Taylor Greene doubles down on exactly what the January 6 rioters deserve

There are few people in this world as grating as Marjorie Taylor Greene, and yet somehow the political potato continues to one-up herself.

When Nancy Mace swept in to top Greene’s horrific anti-trans rhetoric with a bigoted bill, Greene saw competition. So she ramped up the rage-bait even more, calling for segregated bathrooms and outright claiming “assault” over transgender people using their bathroom of choice, as if there were an anti-trans crown she was vying for.

Its not nearly enough to dribble disgusting lies all over social media — not when Donald Trump is busy tapping DC’s biggest airheads to head government agencies. Sure, Marj got her nod, but if she’s obnoxious enough maybe daddy dirtbag will let her ride on the jet! Absolutely desperate to worm her way into Trump’s inner circle in any way she can, Greene is returning to the rioters of Jan. 6 in a tried and true method to catch Trump’s attention.

This time, Greene was responding to a tweet criticizing the U.S. government for failing to properly punish the attempted insurrectionists. These people tried to overthrow our government, after all, and threatened the lives of our Congressional leaders after forcibly occupying our nation’s Capitol. That amounts to treason in a typical government, but this is anything but a typical government.

With Trump headed into the White House and all his problems slowly disappearing, we’ve left integrity and lawfulness in the past. Those rioters will get a free pass — just like Trump himself — and that will underline for them and everyone else that you can attempt to overthrow the U.S. government with impunity. Its a terrifying precedent to set, but if you ask Greene, its actually justice.

Referencing the so-called “J6’ers” as “some of the most patriotic Americans” she knows, Greene promised to “never forget visiting the J6’ers in the DC gulag in 2021.” According to Greene, the inmates suffered “22-23 hours a day in solitary confinement under strict covid protocols being treated like political prisoners,” and, in Donald Trump’s America, “they deserve a full pardon, every single one.”

Greene would never, in a million years, say that about a group of insurrectionists if they attempted to overthrow the government for Joe Biden, or Kamala Harris, or Bernie Sanders. You only get to be a patriot if you support Trump, and you only get to dodge accountability if you worship a would-be dictator. Its an insane stance to take, as a government official, and it actually might disqualify her from her current position.

See, in U.S. law, “Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection against the authority of the United States or the laws thereof, or gives aid or comfort thereto, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.”

Did you notice that last bit? Where it says anyone who either engages in an insurrection or “gives aid or comfort thereto” shall be “incapable of holding any office under the United States.” That actually sounds like Greene qualifies. After all, she’s been tooting this horn for years — she openly brags about visiting the insurrectionists in prison, and she even claimed the rioters “would have won” if she’d been in charge.

Sounds a lot like “aid” and “comfort,” if you ask me. Maybe Greene is so set on the broad pardoning of “J6’ers” because she, herself, is in need of one such pardon. She’s allegedly already sought a presidential pardon from Trump — related to Jan. 6, no less — so its really no surprise she expects Trump to hand them out like Halloween candy.

