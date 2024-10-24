Marjorie Taylor Greene just admitted how much worse January 6 would have been had she planned it

Jan. 6, 2021, will forever be etched in American history; a day when the U.S. Capitol, a symbol of democracy and freedom, came under siege. Professional loudmouth, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has never shied away from adding fuel to that unquenched fire.

These days, MTG’s remarks almost always make the rounds, and a lot of the time, it doesn’t matter how delusional her takes are. Every now and then, she gets her butt handed to her, but oftentimes, her words permeate through social media, much like the irritating buzzing of a mosquito with too much time on its hands. However, Greene’s comments about that fateful day in January prove why she is as dangerous as she is distasteful.

What was said, and what followed: Greene’s infamous speech at the NY Young Republican Club.

@dccc Marjorie Taylor Greene is a danger to our democracy. ♬ original sound – dccc

At a dinner hosted by the New York Young Republican Club in December 2022, Greene took the stage with her signature unapologetic style, making a comment that reignited a firestorm. “Then January 6 happened and the next thing you know, I organized the whole thing along with Steve Bannon here,” she said. With a smug grin, she continued “And I gotta tell you something, If Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won.” The room erupted in laughter after her bold claim, but Greene didn’t stop there. She leaned in, and added, “Not to mention, it would have been armed.” This time, the reaction wasn’t as unanimous.

There was an awkward mix of nervous chuckles and a few lighthearted “nahhhs.” You know, the kind of hesitant response you hear when a wannabe comedian adds salt to an already salty “joke.”

Greene’s comments, unsurprisingly, triggered a wave of outrage. The spokesperson for the White House, Andrew Bates, issued a sharp rebuke, condemning Greene’s remarks as not just inappropriate, but deeply troubling. “It goes against our fundamental values as a country for a member of Congress to wish that the carnage of January 6th had been even worse, and to boast that she would have succeeded in an armed insurrection against the United States government,” he said, echoing the sentiments of many who still viewed the Capitol riots as one of the darkest days in modern American history.

Why MTG’s horrendous words are still relevant today

This election is the fight of our lives, folks.



Our job is simple – show up and vote!



Vote for Trump, vote for me, vote Republican all the way up and down that ballot.



We gotta flood those polls and win this thing on election night! pic.twitter.com/38EKpLDJ7L — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 24, 2024

So, why has this old video resurfaced in the lead-up to the 2024 election? Well, for one, the stakes are even higher this time around. Former President Donald Trump, a central figure in the events leading up to Jan. 6, is once again on the ballot, seeking to return to the White House.

For most, Greene’s comments take on a new level of gravity. With Trump back in the race, and the country more polarized than ever, any suggestion of violence, even in jest, feels like pouring gasoline on an already volatile political landscape. To most, it also paints a darker side to the kind of administration Trump might assemble if he regains power. Her remark, though brushed off as sarcasm, signals the kind of extreme rhetoric that already exists in his inner circle.

If figures like Greene are emboldened enough to joke about armed insurrection with little fallout, it paints a concerning picture of what a future Trump cabinet could look like — one where dangerous ideas are not only entertained but potentially acted upon.

