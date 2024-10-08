‘The blatant stupidity’: Marjorie Taylor Greene made a joke about cow farts and it blew up like raw milk in a small intestine

If there’s one thing you can expect without fail from walking manifestations of the Dunning-Kruger effect like Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s that they’ll never back down from a stupid remark, even at the cost of ridiculing themselves and highlighting how little they know about the things they’re so desperate to comment on.

While the GOP has been teetering on the brink of hysteria these past few weeks thanks to Donald Trump’s mounting legal woes and utter failure to garner enough traction for the tail-end of his tumultuous presidential campaign against Kamala Harris (and we’re obviously doing our very best to forget Elon Musk’s cringe-inducing appearance during the cheeto-in-chief’s latest rally) some elements in the party have already gone off the deep end and plunged into an insanity of their own making.

Take Marjorie Taylor Greene, for instance, who will not give up on any chance to hammer home the tired conspiratorial rhetoric against the Democratic party, whether that involve ridiculous assertions about the failed attempt on Trump’s life or the recent devastation caused by Hurricane Helene across numerous states.

Marj once again proved that her real talents lie in stand-up comedy as opposed to politics when she claimed that the government is using laser technology to induce these cyclops, and even linked a CBS interview from a decade ago to back up her latest unhinged conspiracy theory. Now, people on social media are making fun of this by bringing cow flatulence, one of the leading causes of carbon emissions, to the discourse. And believe it or not, Marjorie herself is playing into the joke.

“Look at all these idiots saying the government caused the hurricanes with space lasers,” one user wrote. “That’s so stupid. Cow farts caused the hurricanes. Everybody smart knows this.” This prompted Marj to come forward and say: “Yeah it’s the cow farts. Duh.”

Yeah it’s the cow farts.

Duh. https://t.co/KYICeSrflf — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 7, 2024

I’m not entirely sure if the Republican representative understands she is the butt of the joke here. If she’s so uneducated as to assume that a real scientific phenomenon is as spurious as her suggestion that the Democrats are using Star Wars laser beams to change the weather of the world, then we seriously need to think about the class of politician we’re letting into the congress these days.

Ma’am, you are not the one who should be laughing here. You are part of the joke. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 7, 2024

As one user points out, why beat around the bush so much? Maybe it isn’t the cows, but the raw milk Marjorie likes to consume regularly. (Between this and good old Marj being a gun nut, I’m surprised that she hasn’t regressed to cavewoman status yet.)

@mtgreenee I don’t know, maybe we should blame it on the raw milk. It’s obviously doing severe damage to your complexion. pic.twitter.com/HnWfo3ABi6 — Thomas St James (@Thomasstjames3) October 7, 2024

As I said earlier, the truly horrifying thing about Marjorie’s torrent of brain-dead, aneurysm-triggering tweets is not the nonsensical rhetoric itself, but the realization that this woman is actually a United States congressional district representative.

The worst part is she truly believes all of this…



This is who represents you Georgia 😂😂 — Mike (@MikeRunsMiles) October 7, 2024

Then again, you can’t expect much from someone who got their education from Trump University. One clown leads to a circus.

You tell them!!! Those weather controlling wokesters!! You got your degree from Trump University and you don't have to take shit from anyone! pic.twitter.com/sF0miFA4T6 — W0rm226☀️ (@Crypt0W0rm226) October 7, 2024

While laughing at Marjorie’s pathological stupidity is a pastime we’ll never get tired of, let’s not forget that the situation around Hurricane Helene and the destruction of life and property it has caused across North Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, and Tennessee is not to be taken lightly.

The blatant stupidity continues at the expense of people who will be affected. pic.twitter.com/6fCdG62uf0 — ❤️‍🔥 A To The Z ❤️‍🔥 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) October 7, 2024

These politicians can take jabs at each other all day long, but we know all too well that it comes at the expense of those who’ve lost their livelihood if not their loved ones.

