We interrupt our programming to inform you that Marjorie Taylor Greene believes Democrats are controlling the weather

Few things in this world are as certain as Marjorie Taylor Greene’s propensity for crazy nonsense. The Georgia representative has been on the national stage for a meager 3 years, but her limited tenure hasn’t slowed her unhinged roll.

From parroting the Pizzagate conspiracy to blaming wildfires on Jewish space lasers, the 50-year-old has indulged in plenty of unbelievable conspiracy theories. Hurricane Helene is no exception. In the wake of the deadly hurricane, which caused widespread flooding, cost millions in property damage, and claimed the lives of at least 200 people, Greene has asserted yet another outlandish tale. That’s right folks, natural disasters are controlled by the government.

Yes they can control the weather.



It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 4, 2024

We’re going to assume that ominous “they” only pertains to the parts of the government with which ol’ Marge herself isn’t affiliated. Though if she’s forgotten she’s a part of this shadowy cabal of evil, we wouldn’t be surprised.

“They” should be Time’s next Person of the Year given how much Republicans claim “they” have been up to lately. There is seemingly nothing “they” aren’t responsible for. — Mark Raymond 🇺🇸🥥🌴 (@markraymond) October 4, 2024

And Greene isn’t alone in her conspiracist thinking. Brain-addled weirdos have accused the government of creating natural phenomena for decades. Not so long ago “chemtrails” were a sign that the government had manipulated the weather. The most recent target of their conspiracy-laden ire is the HAARP, the High-frequency Active Auroral Research Program. We wrote about it back in May, after conspiracy theorists accused the Aurora Borealis of being man-made.

The program studies the ionosphere, but to hear the Right talk about it, you’d assume it controlled minds — coincidently another conspiracy tied to the research station. We may never know whether or not Greene is accusing HAARP of causing the flooding, but one thing is certain, she’s not the only one parroting the ridiculous theory. Lunatics on X have spread the idea since the hurricane made landfall.

Before I put out this post, I’ve heard many similar claims, so I did some research on lithium and HAARP, etc. and I believe it👇guy explains it well. pic.twitter.com/Hn3rG7TyWV — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) October 3, 2024

TikTok has also taken up the call. Users parroting the claim believe the storm was created so the government could displace residents and nab the lithium-rich land for cheap. Before you watch the video below, we have to point out that everything you search online leaves “cookies,” which create a comprehensive profile on your “user experience,” and that the government has historically never needed an excuse to take lands.

It’s all beyond rich. Greene, as well as a number of other conspiracy theorists, vocally disavowed the COVID-19 vaccine as “unsafe.” Greene even went so far as to claim the vaccine was “bullsh*t” and caused heart attacks, neurological problems, and that “we shouldn’t give them to children.” Just a history refresher here: the first vaccine was created in 1796. The vaccine was so effective it nearly eradicated cowpox, ensuring the disease didn’t make it across the pond to the Americas until 2010.

Is it a coincidence, then, that the rise in cowpox cases coincided with the anti-vaxer movement, or is that a liberal conspiracy?

Here’s some pictures of the government transporting chemtrails to an Air Force base. pic.twitter.com/SV35tT052z — WhiteDudeForHarris (@quadcarl_carl) October 4, 2024

But why should Americans trust something with such a solid foot in scientific reality when the plot of a B-grade sci-fi movie is right there? But perhaps the best part of the “gov’ment controls the weather” claim is that Greene is an avid climate change denier. So humans do contribute to climate change, eh Marge?

As brain-rotted X users salivated over Greene’s declaration, level-headed folks across the site couldn’t help but feed the troll.

It’s true. Here’s a photo of a top secret weather controlling device: pic.twitter.com/KihAKethUz — turtlerancher66 NAFO (@turtlerancher66) October 4, 2024

Some of Greene’s like-minded friends came to her defense, pointing to “cloud seeding” as the culprit. While cloud seeding does increase the chance of rain or snow, it’s between only 5 – 30%. According to the Australian National Institute for Climate, Energy and Disaster Solutions, “it’s very unlikely” to cause a flood. The technology was blamed for the April 2024 floods in Dubai, but the UAE denies claims that cloud seeding was used to precipitate the disaster.

They’ll call us liars, but I’ve seen my son do it with his PS5 controller multiple times, same with moon gravity. pic.twitter.com/U0e05n01GI — Gary Peterson 🇺🇸 (@GaryPetersonUSA) October 4, 2024

We can’t expect someone like Greene to trust the science of anything. Despite her party’s mantra, the Georgia representative has shown no interest in putting facts over her feelings, and she’s unlikely to start anytime soon.

