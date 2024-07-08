Image Credit: Disney
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 22: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks during a court hearing on April 22, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. U.S. Rep. Greene is appearing at the hearing in a challenge filed by voters who say she shouldn't be allowed to seek reelection because she helped facilitate the attack on the Capitol that disrupted the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.
Photo by John Bazemore-Pool/Getty Images
Politics
News
TV

‘Not the Jewish space lasers!’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s newest nemesis immortalizes her most idiotic and offensive moment in the absolute best way

Boys will be boys, I guess.
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|
Published: Jul 8, 2024 05:38 am

Fans have reacted after noticing that a recent episode of The Boys seems to take a swipe at Marjorie Taylor Greene, specifically her comments about so-called “Jewish Space Lasers”. 

The satirical jab at Greene appeared in the sixth episode of The Boys’ currently airing fourth season, when the character of Firecracker is presenting a news segment on the show’s Fox News stand-in, Vought News. Firecracker, an established alt-right character in The Boys universe, asks viewers whether “Jewish Space Lasers [are] making the masses go to shul,” with a chyron at the bottom of the screen that reads: “Are they forcing you to wear yarmulkes?”

Firecracker’s brief line is undoubtedly a reference to similar comments made by Greene, who has made the idea of Jewish space lasers a talking point since at least 2018. That year, the far-right politician and noted conspiracy theorist shared a social media post in which she blamed the 2018 California wildfires not on climate change, but on space lasers that had been pointed on the state and set everything alight. 

Greene’s post also suggested that the space lasers were operated by the Rothschild family, who have long been name-checked in anti-semtic conspiracy theories. More recently, the concept of space lasers reared its head in April, when Greene suggested funding be provided for lasers as part of Israel’s defense system. 

Proving that no one is safe from The Boys’ history of scathing satire, it appears Greene’s comments have made their way into the show’s universe, and fans are loving every second of it. “The Boys satire still hitting on all cylinders,” one user wrote, with another adding that Firecracker’s Vought News segment had them “cracking tf up.” 

“The Boys is THE anti maga fun show,” a third user wrote. The real-world parallels to Greene should perhaps be expected, given that The Boys creator Eric Kripke last month confirmed that Firecracker is an amalgam of politicians like Greene and Lauren Boebert.

All of it forms part of The Boys’ broader track record with satire, from the increasing Trump-ification of Homelander to the phased rollouts of the MCU and the Jan. 6 date of an upcoming insurrection on the show. These real-life parallels have taken a front seat in season four, which resulted in a review-bombing spree as fans realized they might’ve been the butt of the joke all along.

In any case, we sure hope Firecracker continues to reference the bizarreness of the real world. Maybe next there’ll be a Vought News segment on a disastrous presidential debate?

