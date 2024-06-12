Meet Firecracker, the new ‘The Boys’ character who does her job as a Seven member a little too well

Step aside, Marvel Studios; Eric Kripke and company are about to give us all a proper taste of the heights that live-action superhero television can reach, as they’ve been doing since 2019.

Indeed, this time tomorrow, season four of The Boys will be gutting Prime Video queues everywhere, and while we’re used to seeing unthinkable bloodbaths sprout up from every season of this show, there’s a terrifying boldness that looks to be accompanying the violence in season four; we can thank Firecracker, one of the newest recruits of the Seven, for at least part of that boldness.

Who is Firecracker?

Portrayed by Valorie Curry (The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part Two), Firecracker, alongside Sister Sage, is one of the Supes recruited by Vought as they seek to rebuild the Seven, following the departure of Queen Maeve and Starlight last season. We’ve only gotten a small glimpse of her in the trailer, but by all appearances, she seems dead set on inhabiting the same space that Homelander does.

Indeed, with a thick Southern drawl does she declare open season upon any who align themselves with Starlight, all while showboating with a smile for the Homelander crowd. And with a glock on her hip to go with that ammunition belt she wears across her shoulder, suffice to say that Firecracker will be one of the many conduits through which Kripke and company intend to be the least subtle they possibly can. Such is the way of The Boys.

The first three episodes of season four of The Boys will release on June 13 exclusively on Prime Video, with additional episodes releasing every Thursday until the season finale on July 18. A fifth season, which will also be the show’s last, has been confirmed.

