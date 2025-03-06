What year does ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ take place in?

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again.

Recommended Videos

The MCU timeline is getting more tangled than a maze, and Daredevil: Born Again just added a few more twists. The long-awaited Disney Plus revival of Daredevil isn’t just bringing Matt Murdock back into the spotlight, it’s also jumping around in time, making it tricky to figure out exactly when everything is happening. If you’re trying to pin down Daredevil: Born Again on the MCU calendar, you’re not alone. Let’s break it all down and figure out when this new chapter actually takes place. And if you haven’t seen Born Again yet, know that there are big spoilers ahead.

The Prologue: Fall 2025

Daredevil : Born again

The raw intention is clear and they stayed true to the original. But that intro? – It's as cold as they come one of the most ominous Marvel has ever done. The opening credits? -The Catholic choir still lingers in my mind, like a haunting whisper.



WORTH❤️ pic.twitter.com/8hzMhKUvIj — Patrick_neal (@Patrick_neal07) March 5, 2025

The series kicks off with a prologue that takes place one year before the main events of the show. Marvel doesn’t slap a big timestamp on the screen, but some solid clues place this part of the story in the fall of 2025. This makes sense because Matt Murdock was still active as Daredevil during She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which takes place in the summer of 2025.

At that point, he was still in his Daredevil suit, cracking jokes and even meeting Jennifer Walters’ family. However, Daredevil: Born Again reveals that sometime shortly after that, Matt steps away from the Daredevil persona following the death of his best friend, Foggy Nelson. That means the prologue is happening just a few months after She-Hulk, likely in the fall of 2025.

The Main Storyline: 2026

After the prologue, Daredevil: Born Again jumps forward one year. That places the majority of the series in 2026. This also lines up with the real-world timeline since it’s been about seven years since Daredevil season 3 wrapped up on Netflix, and Marvel seems to be keeping the same in-universe gap. By 2026, Matt Murdock has been out of the crime-fighting game for a while, but we all know that won’t last. With Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin) making moves, it’s only a matter of time before Matt is pulled back into the fight.

Episode 2 and the jump to 2027

First 2 episodes down. And my goodness it feels so good to have the man without fear back. It comes out blazing. But I know these two episodes are just the beginning. The ending of episode 2 has you on the edge of your seat. It’s just beginning. I LOVE this show #Daredevil — Brian (@BrianDeMuro) March 5, 2025

Things get even more interesting in episode 2, which kicks off with a New Year’s Eve celebration. That means we’re officially in January 2027 now. This is a big deal because it connects Daredevil: Born Again to Captain America: Brave New World. That movie, which features Sam Wilson’s Cap, and Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus Ross, is also set in late 2026 and 2027. Specifically, the events of Daredevil: Born Again are happening just a few months before that film’s opening scenes. This also confirms that Thaddeus Ross is still the U.S. President during Born Again, and he hasn’t turned into the Red Hulk yet.

Figuring out where Daredevil: Born Again fits within the broader MCU is no easy task. However, the other projects help paint a clearer picture. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up in the fall of 2025, around the time the prologue of Born Again takes place. The main events of Born Again then unfold in 2026, leading into 2027, which is when Captain America: Brave New World kicks off. It’s a lot to keep track of, but it is possible to untangle the twisted timeline. Who needs the TVA?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy