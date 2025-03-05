Do you need to watch ‘Daredevil’ to watch ‘Daredevil: Born Again?’

Daredevil: Born Again is back, and grittier than ever. As Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk return for another round of street-level Marvel action, newcomers might be feeling left out.

Recommended Videos

The original Daredevil series wrapped up on Netflix nearly seven years ago, and there’s the question of some storylines not properly concluded. That’s why those interested in the new series are wondering: Is it necessary to watch the original? If Born Again has its own identity, that may not be necessary, but does it all tie into the original Netflix series?

Fresh start? Or a continued story?

Unlike many Marvel reboots, Daredevil: Born Again isn’t completely wiping the slate clean. It’s not Daredevil season 4, but it also does not ignore past events. Think of Born Again as a continuation, but with a soft reset. So, it’s the same characters, but a brand new direction. That means you don’t need an extensive background check to understand what’s going on.

It’s important to note, however, that having some context will definitely enhance the experience. Marvel Studios is making sure Born Again is accessible to new viewers, but there are references to past events. Nonetheless, they’re broad enough that you can piece things together without needing a PhD in Daredevil lore.

One of the biggest behind-the-scenes twists with Born Again was its major creative overhaul. Originally planned as an 18-episode series, the show saw a massive mid-production reset in late 2023. Marvel Studios replaced the head writers and reworked the story. Having heard fans’ complaints, Born Again decided to lean more into the legacy of the Netflix series. But not too much. Marvel is bringing back beloved characters and actors, after all, so it’s safe to say their past relationships and histories will carry weight. Just look at the first ten minutes of episode 1.

So is it worth watching the original Daredevil?

You don’t necessarily need to, but it’s absolutely worth it. Watching Daredevil first will make Born Again so much better. The original series ran for three seasons on Netflix and built a deep, compelling world around Matt Murdock. It fleshed out his relationships, his moral dilemmas, and his struggles as both a blind lawyer and a masked vigilante. Without that backstory, certain moments in Born Again might not hit as hard emotionally. For example, Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) return in Born Again, and their history with Matt is intense. If you’ve never seen their friendship play out in the original series, you might not fully appreciate their presence in the new show.

But, and let’s be honest, watching three seasons of Daredevil is a commitment. With 39 episodes, each averaging an hour, it’s not a casual weekend binge. The good news, though, is that if you don’t have time to watch the whole thing, you can always check out key episodes or season summaries to get the gist of the major storylines. At the very least, watching season 1 will give you a solid introduction to Matt, Fisk, and the tone of the series. If you have time for more, season 3 is also crucial since it was originally meant to set up the next chapter for the character. At the end of the day, though, all three seasons are exceptionally well done, so binging all three seasons would be time well spent. We promise.

Fans who are excited about Daredevil: Born Again but haven’t watched the Netflix series don’t need to stress. You’ll still be able to follow along with the story. But if you want the full emotional impact, the rich character dynamics, and a deeper understanding of Matt Murdock’s world, watching Daredevil first is the way to go. Moral of the story: You can’t go wrong either way.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy