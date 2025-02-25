‘Daredevil: Born Again’ first reactions promise the ‘DARKEST and most BRUTAL’ season yet, but warn of a controversial twist

It’s almost here! 10 years on from the birth of the original Netflix show, and seven years after its premature demise, Daredevil: Born Again is coming to revitalize the Man Without Fear inside the MCU — and the very first reactions to its two-part opener couldn’t have us any more hyped. Even if they’re also ramping up our anxiety.

With the show’s world premiere taking place this Monday, Feb. 24, initial thoughts from those in attendance have flooded social media, and could not be more positive. Although, be warned, those looking to avoid even the vaguest of spoilers may wish to look away now as these reactions tease a big swing that occurs in the first two episodes that seems destined to incite controversy.

Daredevil: Born Again early reactions promise something bloody, brilliant, and bold

Photo by Marvel Television/Disney Plus

Big Screen Leaks described Born Again as “an adrenaline rush unlike anything I’ve felt from the MCU in a long time” and “a MAJOR win for Marvel Studios.” Meanwhile “GRITTY, RUTHLESS & UNFORGIVINGLY BLOODY,” was how Anthony Gagliardi put it, stressing that it echoes “the first season’s intensity and rage.” Daniel Baptista joined in with all those praising Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio’s performances, as well as dubbing Born Again “the DARKEST and most BRUTAL chapter yet” in the Defenders Saga.

And it really does seem like things are going to get very dark indeed. @RayyanTCG promised that it’s a “worthy successor” to its Netflix forebear but ominously hinted that it also moves the characters forward in “shocking ways.” They summarized: “Traumatized, Overjoyed, Loved it!” Chris Killian told fans to “Prepare for a gut punch and avoid spoilers!” @frickyuu concurred: “It’s brutal, haunting, yet beautiful. Fans of the Netflix show will be VERY pleased. Make sure you have tissues, it’s gonna get WET.”

To get even more specific, it seems this big gut punch we should mentally prepare for happens right at the top of the show. “The first 2 episodes of [Daredevil: Born Again] kick off with a shocking event, setting the stage for an electrifying clash between Matt Murdock & Wilson Fisk,” decreed @shayhbaz, while @bjntweets seems more anxious about this alarming inciting incident: “Some bold choices are made in the first 10 minutes that I hope this story lands cause if not.. hoo boy.”

Elsewhere, some warn that, while Born Again is a lot of fun, it isn’t perfect, as some complain that it struggles with its pacing (no doubt a consequence of the creative overhaul that happened during production) and, frustratingly, even some moments of wonky CGI. Nevertheless, everyone seems to be in agreement that it offers an incredibly strong foundation for the series to build on. Even if it sounds like fans are going to have a lot of opinions about what happens within those first 10 minutes.

We’ll find out what the fallout is when Daredevil: Born Again‘s two-part premiere unfolds on Disney Plus on Tuesday, March 4. Although if a beloved character is born again just to be killed off within 10 minutes, you know there will be hell to pay in Hell’s Kitchen.

