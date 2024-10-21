‘Hope it lives up to the hype’: Leaked ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ sneak peek reveals who’s returning and what Marvel will not be carrying over from ‘She-Hulk’

As part of this year’s NYCC, Marvel Studios wanted to treat fans with a new secret trailer for Daredevil: Born Again. Of course, the trailer has already leaked, and people are going crazy about everything it reveals.

Recommended Videos

First things first, Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson) are back, baby! The duo were essential to Netflix’s Daredevil, a quasi-canon TV show that inspires Born Again. So, with Charlie Cox stepping back as Matt Murdock, everyone wanted to see the brilliant supporting cast of Daredevil return. Karen and Foggy only pop on the screen for a few seconds, but it feels good to see their familiar faces and know they are officially part of Born Again after months of speculation.

Of course, Foggy and Karen are not the only characters due to a comeback. The new trailer also gives us a glimpse at Jon Bernthal as The Punisher, a role he’ll reprise for Born Again. However, Wilson Bethel, set to return as Bullseye, has yet to don his comic-book-accurate suit. Finally, the trailer underlines how Born Again’s main villain is Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, who has become quite a threat after popping in Hawkeye and Echo. But that’s not the best part:

Daredevil: Born Again takes a departure from his lighthearted She-Hulk cameo

https://twitter.com/Zuby_Tech/status/1847755168009359783

While Marvel Studios promises a glorious comeback to Netflix’s era of MCU shows, fans have kept their expectations in check. The MCU can be an umbrella for many filmmakers to express their visions, but the universe has failed to craft more mature content. As a gritty street-level vigilante, Daredevil thrives when it’s allowed to tap into darker storytelling corners. So, no one truly believed Marvel Studios would treat the character as he deserves.

Matt Murdock’s appearances in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law justify these concerns. Cox still pours his heart into Daredevil, and watching him play the vigilante is delightful. Still, the lighthearted tone of these productions meant Daredevil looked nothing like the brutal martial artist from the Netflix show. Well, the new trailer is here to put everyone’s minds at ease because Born Again will be bloody.

The trailer’s overall aesthetic aligns closely with the Netflix series. It features shadowy alleyways, beautifully choreographed fight scenes, and a palpable sense of danger lurking in every corner of Hell’s Kitchen. If we didn’t know Born Again is a soft reboot of Daredevil, it would be easy to believe this was the trailer for season 4 of the Netflix shows we love so much.

https://twitter.com/JUchiha909/status/1847723304703995995

We’ll only know if Marvel Studios recaptured the magic of the Netflix era once Daredevil: Born Again becomes available. Fortunately, we won’t have to wait for long. The series is now scheduled to premiere on March 4, 2025. Departing from the structure set by other Disney+ MCU shows, Born Again season 1 will have 9 episodes, all around one hour in length. That’s a lot of television to enjoy! Especially if the series is as good as the trailer.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy