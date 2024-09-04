Image Credit: Disney
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in 'Daredevil'
Screengrab via Netflix
‘They better not lie’: A highly-anticipated Marvel return is already promising ‘some of the most brutal’ MCU action ever, but not everyone is buying it

Could a Disney+ show really be as brutal as some of the MCU's previous titles?
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Sep 4, 2024 04:11 am

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is hardly known for its brutality, but there’s been some fairly violent scenes in the franchise since its 2008 inception. Certain moments in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and, most recently, Deadpool & Wolverine, aren’t suitable for the highly sensitive, and shows like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier certainly had their fair share of barbarity.

Still, given the Disneyfication of the franchise, some fans would argue that it will only become more watered down as the franchise moves forward. However, according to Brad Winderbaum, the head of streaming, television, and animation at Marvel Studios, in a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series will feature some of the most brutal action ever portrayed in a Marvel Studios production.

“I’ll tell you, some of the most brutal action we’ve ever brought to the screen is coming in Daredevil: Born Again, which isn’t a horror show, but really it packs a lot of power and there’s a lot of visceral action, to say the least.”

The show will premiere in March 2025 with a nine-episode first season as part of the MCU’s fifth phase, but some fans are finding Winderbaum’s words hard to believe. Will it really be able to match the brutality of its Netflix predecessor? Could there possibly be a scene as brutal as John Walker’s cold-blooded public murder of a Flag Smasher? And would an easily accessible Disney Plus show dare be as bloody as Deadpool & Wolverine?

Here’s how X reacted to Discussing Film’s post about Winderbaum’s claims.

How did X react to the promise?

Suffice it to say that many fans will need some convincing regarding Winderbaum’s comments, with several of them writing, “I’ll believe it when I see it.”

Other responses from the unconvinced included, “Good that’s what I want & they better not lie,” “Marvel does this every time this show will shock you this show will change everything and it never does,” and “They say this EVERY. SINGLE. TIME.”

Several users compared Winderbaum’s promise to similar promises about Moon Knight, which turned out to be false. Such posts included, “I remember Moon Knight,” “man they said this about moon knight…,” “I remember a similar thing being said about Moon Knight and we saw how that turned out,” and “They said this about moonknight they aren’t getting me again.”

However, others had reason to believe Winderbaum is telling the truth: “I trust Jon Bernthal’s opinion over anyone else’s. He made it very clear that he would not return unless they did the story justice,” “Anyone who saw the comic con trailer … already knows it’s going to be a bloody good time!” and “This sounds more believable now that we’ve seen Deadpool and Wolverine.”

Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see whether Daredevil: Born Again is as brutal as Winderbaum suggests. There’s only around seven months until it hits the small screen.

