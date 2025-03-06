Devious ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Easter egg may spoil a mind-blowing twist to come

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Daredevil: Born Again.

Ron Weasley memorably once said, “You’re gonna suffer, but you’re gonna be happy about it,” and that seems to be an accurate assessment of the state of the MCU fandom this week, in the wake of Daredevil: Born Again‘s premiere. After seven years, the Man Without Fear is finally leading his own project once again, but the Disney Plus revival of the classic Netflix series got off to a bold start that broke more hearts than bones.

We were expecting ultra-violent action, but what we weren’t anticipating from Born Again was for a beloved character to be killed off within the first 15 minutes. Fans are no doubt going to be debating the value of such a shocking move for a long while to come… That is, unless said demise gets undone by the end of the season. Although you would think that would be impossible, those more eagle-eyed than Bullseye have spotted a curious Easter egg that might just give away a big twist to come. Spoilers after the jump!

Is Foggy Nelson really dead in Daredevil: Born Again? This Easter egg may suggest otherwise

Yes, tragically, Matt Murdock’s best friend and fellow “avocado at law” Foggy Nelson is felled by old enemy Bullseye in the brutal opening scene to Born Again episode 1. His sudden death hits all the harder after we get a brief glimpse at how happy Matt, Foggy, and Karen Page have been in the years since Daredevil season 3. For instance, one shot shows the trio merrily walking out of their own legal practice, Nelson, Murdock & Page. The address, you can see if you look closely, is 468.

Here’s the curious thing. It just so happens that Daredevil #468 tells a story called “The Secret Life of Foggy Nelson,” in which the lawyer *drum roll please* fakes his own death. The circumstances in this comic issue are very different, though, with it revealed that Foggy faked his death in front of Matt because he had to be put in an FBI witness protection program. On the page, Foggy was being threatened by Vanessa Fisk, as part of a plot to destroy Daredevil and send Matt to prison.

In contrast, it would be much harder for viewers to accept that Foggy — who was shot through the chest, bled profusely, and then appeared to expire in Karen’s arms — was only acting. On the other hand, it should be stressed that Foggy faked his death again in a later comics run (this time with Matt helping him) before he died for real. As is tradition in Marvel Comics,however, he got better when he was resurrected by the Hand. Now, Elektra returning, and bringing a revived Foggy with her, would be a heck of a twist that wouldn’t strain credulity and fits with pre-established lore.

Whether Foggy’s death should be undone from a creative standpoint, or whether that would impact on the integrity of the story, is a whole other question. Fans are debating whether Robert Downey Jr. playing Doctor Doom ruins Iron Man’s fate, after all. Speaking of which, a timeline reset at the end of Avengers: Secret Wars could always solve Foggy’s little death problem, too. Bottom line? Foggy fandom, there’s still hope.

