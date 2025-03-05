‘Daredevil: Born Again’ off to a good start as Disney Plus users dub it the ‘most sickening’ thing they’ve ever seen

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Daredevil: Born Again premiere.

Recommended Videos

Seven years after the conclusion of the seminal Netflix series, Daredevil: Born Again has finally premiered, and its two-part opener offers everything fans could’ve asked for and more. By which I mean, it definitely has all the blood-pumping, bone-crunching action we were promised in the trailers, but that also comes with a side order of heart-wrenching, gut-punching pain.

When the first reactions to the premiere came in, we were warned there was something “shocking” that happened in the first 15 minutes that Daredevil fans would have a lot to say about. Sure enough, now the episode has gone live on Disney Plus, and though who’ve been waiting almost a full decade to see Nelson, Murdock, and Page again, people can’t stop talking about the brutal way Born Again begins. Last chance to avoid spoilers!

Photo by Marvel Television/Disney Plus

For a brief five-minute period at the beginning of the premiere, Matt (Charlie Cox), Foggy (Elden Henson), and Karen (Deborah Ann Woll) are happy and content. That is until DD’s old enemy Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) strikes, seemingly just for giggles, and kills Foggy. The bulk of the show is then set a year later, after a grieving Matt and Karen have gone their separate ways and Matt has retired his vigilante career out of guilt for failing to save his best friend’s life.

Born Again is turning into a classic case of “be careful what you wish for” as folks have been demanding Disney Plus bring Daredevil back for years, but now it finally has they want to erase that earth-shattering opening scene from their brains.

Wait 7 years to be broken in 15mins #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/bNKF5ncMMu — Ilyes 🤠 (@leytikz) March 5, 2025

Me excited to start the new #Daredevil season to see Foggy Nelson and Karen Page come back after initially not being asked to come back only to see the first 15 minutes of the show:#DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/vet2esifaZ — Johann (@johanntimkang) March 5, 2025

We’re all needing Matt Murdock’s legal services after this one.

Me suing Marvel after the first fifteen minutes of #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/0t265bqWLZ — Shelby 🖤⚡️ (@winterssoldier) March 5, 2025

Even after seven years, we were somehow still not prepared.

Foggy dead, a year time jump, Matt isn’t daredevil anymore, Vanessa the new crime boss, Fisk is mayor, Karen left nyc, bullseye still alive, and it’s only been 1 episode… #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/miXYTNnzsJ — CXVIII 🚒 (@1llicitBuck) March 5, 2025

R.I.P. Foggy Nelson and Secret Invasion‘s Maria Hill. Victims of the MCU’s most infuriating trope.

this trope of killing a beloved character in the first episode of a show is the worst thing that marvel has done in its entire existence #daredevilbornagain pic.twitter.com/etwHaCcPbM — leo ✮ (@quaketano) March 5, 2025

“The most sickening, heartbreaking and shocking 15 minutes of a new season in a tv show.” Says it all!

"I don't get to see him again. WE don't get to see Foggy again- because my friend is dead." The most sickening, heartbreaking and shocking 15 minutes of a new season in a tv show. #DaredevilBornAgain pic.twitter.com/OsEuCNBfay — Sofía (@starkcanarie) March 5, 2025

It should be stressed that it’s been confirmed the decision to kill Foggy off came from the show’s original creative team before Marvel completely overhauled the production. It was then new EP Dario Scardapane who came up with the idea to bring Henson and Woll back to shoot that first 15 minutes, thereby kicking off Born Again on a dark, emotional, and shocking note rather than simply writing out Foggy and Karen off-screen. On the one hand, we’re glad he fought to get the two series veterans back to honor the spirit of the Netflix version. On the other, we could’ve lived without seeing Foggy viciously slain and dying in a pool of his own blood in Karen’s arms while Daredevil wails in anguish. Can somebody call the TVA and tell them to erase this from the Sacred Timeline?

Daredevil: Born Again continues Tuesdays on Disney Plus.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy