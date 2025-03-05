‘Very intense’: The Russo brothers share Robert Downey Jr.’s first Doctor Doom progress report

Joe and Anthony Russo, the directing duo behind the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, have revealed the process behind developing the Marvel sequel’s new villain, Doctor Doom.

Recommended Videos

For those unversed in MCU lore, Victor von Doom is all set to be the universe’s next Big Bad, with Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. on board to don the villain’s infamous green suit. Ahead of the film’s release midway through next year, the filmmaker siblings, who also helmed Avengers: Endgame, pulled back the curtain on exactly how Downey is preparing for the role, summarizing the process as “very intense.”

Joe Russo says Robert Downey Jr is doing detailed research to prepare to play Doctor Doom



“He’s writing backstory, costume ideas… He just loves really rich 3-dimensional characters & I think he sees a real opportunity here with the character”



(Source: https://t.co/I1HNsNkVvm) pic.twitter.com/IXLz0Ep29T — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 5, 2025

“It’s a very intense process developing the character,” Joe Russo recently told Entertainment Tonight. “[Downey] is so immersed in it. He is so dialed in.” The acclaimed actor is so immersed, in fact, that the Russo brothers said he has apparently conceived of a backstory for Doctor Doom, as well as ideated some potential costume ideas. Somewhere out there, the screenwriters and costume designers are fearful that Downey is coming for their bag, but the directors said that is simply how Downey operates.

“We were just on the phone with him this morning before we got here talking about it,” Joe said. “I think [Downey] just loves really rich, three-dimensional characters, and I think he sees a real opportunity here with that character.” Filming for the entry into the Avengers franchise is expected to begin soon, and comes a year after Downey revealed his involvement in the film to much shock and awe at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con. “New mask, same task,” Downey said as he interrupted the panel. “What did I tell ya? I like playing complicated characters.”

The reveal of Robert Downey Jr as Doctor Doom. pic.twitter.com/zvDBeMrrvN — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 28, 2024

Details beyond Downey’s character-development process remain scarce, to the point where some of his fellow Marvel stars were just as surprised as us about his return to the franchise. Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye, said there was “not a peep” about Downey’s role in the Avengers group chat he shares with the actor (how does one score an invite to that?), while Doctor Strange actor Benedict Cumberbatch said he texted Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige a simple “what the f***?” upon hearing the news. You and me both, Benny. Cumby? Batchy?

We do know that Avengers: Doomsday will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars, which will also be directed by the Russo brothers. While casting choices remain under wraps, both installments of the franchise are rumored to feature everyone from Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to Chris Evans’ Captain America and Charlie Cox’s Daredevil. Wherever it lands, I’m sure the cast will “assemble!” on account of them being, you know, Avengers.

The Russo Brothers confirm ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ and ‘AVENGERS: SECRET WARS’ are filming in London



“Not in LA, it’s all in London, we’re shooting them fairly back to back, it’s a lot of work again, we may or may not survive we’ll see”



(via: @DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/8O3bckSQUf — Captain America News (@UpdatesCAP4) February 25, 2025

Other trickles of information we’ve gotten around Doomsday include the leaked concept that sprung up across social media earlier this week, and the vague teases given by the Russo brothers last month. The siblings revealed they are shooting Doomsday and Secret Wars “fairly back-to-back” and said it will be “a lot of work.” Joe also added that the pair “may or may not survive, but since this is the MCU, they can always pull a Downey and return, anyway. Avengers: Doomsday is expected to hit cinemas on May 1, 2026.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy