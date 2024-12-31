Daredevil’s next big MCU appearance after ‘Born Again’ may have just been spoiled

We’re just months away from seeing Charlie Cox back in the driver’s seat as Daredevil in Disney Plus’s upcoming series Daredevil: Born Again, but already we’re hearing rumors about where the street-level hero could show up after that — and it’s quite a leap from taking down street gangs.

Charlie Cox first stepped into the shoes of Daredevil for Netflix’s Marvel’s Daredevil. This was an instant hit, finally bringing fans the gritty, violent adaption of the character that they’d been waiting for. After four seasons the show was canceled and eventually handed over to Disney where it will be continued with Born Again, a soft reboot in the same world.

But put all of the Born Again action to the side for now because a gym where Cox is currently training might have just leaked his appearance in one of Marvel’s biggest upcoming films.

Australian fitness center DFRNT shared a photo on Instagram with Cox and his wife alongside their trainers celebrating the actor’s appearance at the gym. In the caption of the post it initially revealed that he had visited the facility in preparation for his upcoming role as Daredevil in the upcoming Marvel Avengers movie, however, that caption has since been changed. Fortunately, The Direct managed to cite the post in its original form:

“It’s been awesome having Charlie and his wife, Sam Cox in at DFRNT over the past few weeks! Charlie is currently training for his role in the upcoming Marvel Avengers movie where he will play Daredevil.”

Of course, there’s no way to know for sure whether this is accurate. Perhaps Cox mentioned what he was training for during one of his workouts, or it may have just been an assumption from the person who manages the gym’s social media. For what it’s worth, Avengers: Doomsday is set to begin filming in Spring 2025, so having Cox working out and getting into prime Daredevil shape would make a lot of sense.

The alternative here is that Cox is currently getting back in shape for a second season of Daredevil: Born Again and not an Avengers movie, which is very possible, but right now there’s no information on exactly when the show’s second season would begin production.

Image via Disney Plus/Marvel Studios

Ultimately we suspect that there is authenticity to the claim he will show up in Avengers: Doomsday. After all Daredevil is one of the most loved MCU characters and Avengers films typically bring together all of the fandom’s favorites on screen at once. Who wouldn’t want to see him interact with the other major players in the MCU today?

The good news is that as 2025 kicks off we’re likely to get more news about both Daredevil’s future in the MCU and also what secrets we can expect to find in the upcoming Avengers movie. For now, fans should temper expectations and sit tight for more info.

If you’re dying to see Daredevil on screen again you’ll be able to stream Born Again on Netflix starting March 4, 2025. As for Avengers: Doomsday, don’t expect to see the movie until it lands on screens on May 1, 2026.

