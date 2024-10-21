‘I’m still feeling the bruises’: Charlie Cox reveals which iconic ‘Daredevil’ scene ‘Born Again’ is bringing back

As a Marvel fan, seeing Daredevil return for his second TV show comes with both excitement and fear. On the one hand, we’re getting more of Charlie Cox in his most iconic role, but what if this doesn’t live up to the Netflix show that came first?

Well, the good news is that during New York Comic Con, the star spilled the tea on one of the best elements from the original series that will be getting its own homage in Disney’s upcoming reboot, and that is Daredevil’s iconic hallway fight sequence.

During episode two of Netflix’s Daredevil series, Matt Murdock donned his crimefighting outfit and ventured off into the night to save a kidnapped boy from a gang of thugs. What unfolded was one of the most incredible fight sequences in any Marvel project to date.

In one single shot, Daredevil cleared room after room while taking down the thugs, which proved to be a tricky feat. What makes this fight scene so good isn’t just the incredible choreography and the impressive duration of the shot, but the fact that Daredevil takes his own fair share of damage and still presses on to save the child. It’s truly a beautifully crafted sequence, and now we expect something on par to appear in Daredevil: Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again will pay homage to the iconic hallway fight scene

Charlie Cox discusses Matt Murdock's action and fight scenes in #DaredevilBornAgain. pic.twitter.com/ddMf4EP7Xy — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) October 20, 2024

“We brought back Phil Silvera who was the stunt coordinator on the first two seasons of the show (Netflix’s Daredevil),” Cox told Rotten Tomatoes during NYCC. “He has concocted a couple of really cool sequences of which I did a lot of them. I’m still feeling the bruises from a few of them and there’s an homage to the one-take in Season 1 and Season 3 which I think fans are going to respond to hopefully, and yeah. It’s going to be pretty cool.”

You heard it from the man himself! Daredevil: Born Again has no shortage of action, and we can’t wait to see this specific homage piece inspired by the original show’s best moment.

If you’ve not seen the original Daredevil and aren’t sure what we’re talking about, then do yourself a favor and check out the Hallway Fight Scene on YouTube right now. The video is one short clip from the show and has six million views which should give you some indication of how hype it is.

Cox isn’t the only one who has been hyping up the action in Daredevil: Born Again. During the same presser, Vincent D’Onofrio — who played Kingpin both in the original series and now in the reboot — said he also enjoyed filming fight scenes for the Disney Plus series.

Image via Disney Plus

If reports are to be believed and the series has earned a TV-MA rating, these scenes could be some of the most violent Disney Marvel has done to date, and Deadpool & Wolverine has already set that bar quite high.

It’s important to remember the new Daredevil show isn’t just being sold as more violence, since there are also plenty of secrets that are expected to be unveiled during its run, especially if you’re an MCU fan.

The good news is that the release date for Daredevil: Born Again continues to creep closer, and it’s only a few more months until we all get to see what the team has been cooking. Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney Plus on March 4, 2025, so not it on your calendar and start counting down the days until it’s finally here.

