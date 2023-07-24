‘Daredevil: Born Again’ intel names Matt Murdock’s first foe since rejoining the MCU

We’re all grasping at straws to figure out just what Marvel has in store for us with Daredevil: Born Again. The rumors have been abundant — some regarding known characters from the previous Netflix universe, some regarding brand-new additions to the cast.

The latest information comes from Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK on Twitter), who has reported not only that the season will be split into two parts, but also that Muse will be the villain terrorizing Matt Murdock in the first half. Each part will allegedly be composed of nine episodes, with the show maintaining its TV-MA rating from its Netflix days.

The scooper shared the intel on his Patreon account, but it’s been noted in the past that those are the leaks that fans shouldn’t trust.

In the comics, Muse is a street artist who essentially makes art with the blood of the people he kills. A perfectly macabre opponent for the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen, especially considering the darker tones of his previous standalone show.

If the rumors are to be believed, fans should expect not just a gruesome villain, but one that is hard to take down. Muse has the power to absorb sensory information around him, which makes him undetectable by Daredevil’s highly developed senses, as well as superhuman strength and speed.

It should also be noted that in the source material, along with Daredevil, Muse is also hunted down by his sidekick Blindspot — aka Samuel Chung — who eventually kills him. The character was previously featured in several episodes of the second season of Iron Fist.

All questions will be answered when Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney Plus in 2024.