‘One Life to Live’ star Kamar de los Reyes’ cause of death, confirmed

Born on Nov. 8, 1967, in San Juan, Puerto Rican actor Kamar de los Reyes had an extensive filmography that included credits in television shows like Valley of the Dolls, ER, Law & Order, CSI: Miami, The Mentalist, Blue Bloods, Castle, Kingdom, Sleepy Hollow, MacGyver, SEAL Team, and All American and the movies Fatherhood (1993), Nixon (1995), The Cell (2000), and Salt (2010).

Recommended Videos

However, he is best known for his roles as Antonio Vega on the ABC soap opera One Life to Live, which he played from 1995 until 2005, and the recurring antagonist Raul Menendez in four installments of the Call of Duty video game series, which he played from 2012 until 2022.

Sadly, on Christmas Eve in 2023, in Los Angeles, California, de los Reyes died at just 56. But how did that happen?

How did Kamar de los Reyes die?

According to People, a source close to Kamar de los Reyes’ family told the publication the actor died after a short battle with cancer. The exact type of the awful disease that cut his life so tragically short is yet to be publicly disclosed.

He is survived by his wife, fellow actress Sherri Saum (The Fosters, Beggars and Choosers, Sunset Beach), whom he met on the set of One Life to Live, their twin sons Michael and John, 9, and son Caylen, 26, from a previous relationship. His brothers Daniel and Walfredo, Jr., sisters Lily and Ilde, and parents Matilde and Walfredo also survive him.

De los Reyes was still working on All American when he was diagnosed with cancer, and the show made time for a special farewell to him and his character Coach Montes:

May he rest in peace.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy