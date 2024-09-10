‘What is wrong with you?’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s crush on that guy with the horns just elevated her to a new level of delusional

Proving that her love for Donald Trump knows no bounds (I wish we could find those bounds at some point), Marjorie Taylor Greene has accelerated her efforts to downplay the events of January 6.

Like Trump before her, Greene has persisted with the sentiment that rioters should be forgiven, this time in the form of a hearing that aims to investigate the treatment of the some 400 people who were imprisoned for their involvement in the insurrection.

Join me this Monday for a special Hearing on Unusually Cruel: A Continued Investigation Into the Treatment of J6 Political Prisoners with special guests at 12:30 PM ET. pic.twitter.com/izXB7SegkR — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 6, 2024

Titled Unusually Cruel: A Continued Investigation Into the Treatment of J6 Political Prisoners, the hearing will be livestreamed, and will feature a panel of special guests including the aptly-named Jonathan Gross. As part of the hearing, it has been reported that Greene even went a step further with her apologist attitude towards the insurrection by thanking a rioter who breached the US Capitol.

As part of Unusually Cruel, Greene spoke to Treniss Evans, an insurrectionist convicted of knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building on January 6. Greene asked Evans — who was accused of taking whiskey shots in Nancy Pelosi’s office and was sentenced to 20 days in prison — whether he assaulted anyone on January 6. Saying the quiet part out loud, Evans jokingly replied “only the fabric of democracy, I hear.”

When I released my investigation titled Unusually Cruel, I received reports from inside the DC Jail that J6ers in custody were retaliated against.



Treniss Evans confirms this retaliation after any complaints were lodged against the treatment of J6ers. pic.twitter.com/ZpWQi0Ir9F — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 9, 2024

Yeah, Treniss, that’s kind of the whole point. Taking the dark part of dark humor too far, Greene reportedly chuckled at Evans’ response and said “Thank you, God bless you for your humor.” Sending blessings to someone involved in one of the country’s least peaceful transfers of power might seem like a new low, but this is simply par for the course for Greene.

In 2022, Greene said that if she were involved in the riots, “we would have won” and “it would’ve been armed.” Elsewhere, she spent the anniversary of January 6 earlier this year attacking the Black Lives Matter Movement, and has in the past blamed the insurrection on “Antifa BLM rioters.” Oh, she also said this year that rioters did “what was right.”

Naturally, the response to Greene’s recent January 6 hearing has ranged from anger to outright furry, with one X user saying the politician is “a traitor to the United States if you condone the insurrection.”

What is wrong with you? There is no way that what those people did on January 6th makes them "political prisoners". You are a traitor to the United States if you condone the insurrection on January 6th. I saw you hiding on the floor when these people breached the Capitol. They… — Deborah Brown (@Deb10454) September 7, 2024

“[If] you’re okay with that you are anti-American,” they added, “I cannot wait until you are voted out.” Perhaps we shouldn’t place sole blame on Greene — no matter how fun it might be — since she really only learns from the best (read, worst). Indeed, Greene’s comments echo those of Trump, who has consistently downplayed the events of the very insurrection he encouraged.

Among other statements, the former president has falsely claimed that no one died on January 6, called those charged for their involvement in the insurrection “hostages”, and pledged to pardon rioters if he wins the presidency in November. In the instance of Greene and Trump, it’s a case of the apple not falling far from the tree, if that apple was rotten to the core and teeming with worms.

