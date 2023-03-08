Marjorie Taylor Greene plans to visit Jan. 6 rioters in jail and get them food that doesn’t taste like cleaner

Marjorie Taylor Greene has a lot on her mind these days, but apparently nothing more pressing than the quality of food being served to the MAGA supporters currently in jail for their participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Greene and other Republican members of the House Oversight Committee said Wednesday that they have plans to visit the jail where the defendants are being held and where Greene believes “reports of abuse” are going unchecked.

“They’re pretrial and they haven’t even been convicted and they’re not allowed to see their families, many times are not allowed to see their attorneys,” Greene claims. What really keeps her up at night, though, is the jail food. “The food has been a major complaint. There’s been complaints of it tasting like cleaner.”

While a vast majority of the over 1,000 rioters who have been charged in connection with the assault on the Capitol have not been detained ahead of their trial, several dozen have been deemed a threat to public safety and thus locked up, according to ABC. Unlike Greene, the U.S. Marshals Service said in 2021 that the facility holding the Jan. 6 defendants “did not identify conditions that would necessitate the transfer of inmates,” meaning there has been no evidence of “abuse” as Greene claims.

This will mark the second time Greene has visited the Jan. 6 defendants in jail, the first being in 2021. At that point, she claimed that the defendants were “suffering greatly” and more recently stated that the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol was nothing more than a peaceful protest that MAGA Americans are being unfairly persecuted for.

All this coming from the same Congresswoman who, back in December, said that if she’d spearheaded the Jan. 6 insurrection, “we would have won,” which would be laughable if it wasn’t utterly terrifying coming from a person in a position of power. “If Steve Bannon and I had organized that, we would have won. Not to mention, it would’ve been armed.”

Aside from the fact that Greene seems to have forgotten (or chosen not to believe) that the Jan. 6 rioters were armed, she then labeled the comment as nothing more than a “sarcastic joke.” But let’s not forget that there’s always a grain of truth in every offhand joke. We’ll leave you to mull that over as you carry on with your day, along with the knowledge that many view Greene as little more than a shrieking baboon.