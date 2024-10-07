‘Am I going crazy or is this real?’: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets out the lasers and challenges reality in a bid to out-stupid Lauren Boebert

You might think that stupid is as stupid does, but there are no lows that Marjorie Taylor Greene won’t stoop to, no depths she won’t sink to, and no moral abyss she won’t descend to, all in a bid to prove that she’s the most unhinged and dangerous U.S. representative around.

If you think accusing the federal government of having a hand in the attempted assassination of Donald Trump would satisfy Marj’s heart-yearned aspiration to be the stupidest voice in the room, you might be interested to know that the part-time GOP politician and full-time conspiracy theorist has now got it in her head that the Democrats are somehow “controlling the weather.” And the disastrous Hurricane Helene, which has devastated several states and caused the tragic deaths of more than 200 Americans, is just a scheme by the other party to win the upcoming election.

But don’t roll your eyes at this just yet. Marj actually has first-hand proof this time for her borderline cuckoo assertion. And no, it doesn’t involve the insightful observation that toilet paper is “always the first to go” in times of crisis. What Marj is now using to back up her insanity no amount of TP in the world could wipe away. In fact, even Trump, ever the subject of Marj’s nocturnal emissions, might want to have a word with his sycophant over what is okay to use as a point of reference in their war against democracy, because that list certainly doesn’t include CBS as an item.

So CBS consulted a physics professor almost a decade ago and he talked about the theoretical application of lasers to induce rainfall. Bam. We got you, nasty Democrats. Of course they’re using lasers to devastate half the East Coast. How else could one explain increasingly hostile weather episodes we continue to experience year after year? Climate change, backed up by thousands of experiments and models and hundreds of scientific institutions around the world is obviously a hoax, but the government using powerful light beams to change the weather conditions of half the continent is a completely plausible theory. Where would we be without you, Marj?

Lasers..



CBS, 9 years ago, talked about lasers controlling the weather.



pic.twitter.com/DfKX3JVWx2 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 6, 2024

Well, what do you know, folks, it looks like legacy media is only “fake news” when it’s unraveling the lunacy of the far-right MAGA movement, but when it can serve their purposes, it’s as credible as… well, any one of Taylor Greene’s other tweets on social media. It’s all so very convenient, you have to admit. Even Trump is smart enough — and I never thought I’d compliment him in that way — to not fall into this self-sabotaging trap, but Marj apparently can’t keep her tall tales straight. Perhaps that’s even why she’s still on the bylines, never receiving a second glance from her fascist idol, who, as all signs indicate, needs all the help he can get these days.

In a more serious vein, and to spite all these useless, good-for-nothing peddlers of conspiracy theories, ever seeking to derail the conversation from what’s important to serve their own ends, it’s important to note Hurricane Helene has caused devastation across numerous regions like North Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Virginia and Kentucky, being hailed as the worst tropical cyclone since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. You can check out this link to see how you could help hurricane relief services in this time of dire need.

