It appears that Donald Trump saying ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT’ only got her more Spotify followers

Any artist of Taylor Swift‘s standing would be rightly scared of taking such an overt stance as endorsing one presidential candidate over another, lest they lose a significant part of their following, but as has been proven time and again over the past couple of months by different celebrities, this isn’t an election you sit out — and besides, as far as Miss Americana is concerned, Trump’s spiteful remarks can only bolster her already-enviable, if not downright superhuman, career.

Recommended Videos

Swift made history last year when her Eras Tour broke the record for the highest-grossing concert of all time. She continues to perform the spectacular 3-hour show in different cities around the world, bringing the last leg of the tour back to the United States before going to Canada in November and December.

In fact, Taylor is actually performing two days before Election Day and will put on six more shows in November after it. We can hope that by that time, Donald Trump will be just another page in history, a bitter chapter we feel reluctant to review out of fear that it might come back to haunt us. We can hope that by that time, Trump’s lunacy is already a thing of the past, while Taylor Swift continues to dominate the spotlight and grow even richer than before.

And if Trump thought writing “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” in all caps on his Truth Social page would hurt the singer by any stretch, he has another thing coming. According to a new report by Variety, ever since Taylor officially endorsed Kamala Harris on Sept. 10 after the second presidential debate, she has gained some 1.85 million new followers on Spotify, and no amount of MAGA nutcases buying and smashing her guitars (fake guitars, it turns out) will change that fact.

It makes you wonder, though, how many people are just finding out about Taylor Swift, and more importantly, what rock they’ve been hiding under. As one user pointed out, the T-Swizzle is everywhere these days, and it takes a special kind of cloistered hermit to miss her entirely.

I would like to know what rock whoever is just now discovering Taylor Swift twenty years into her career was living under because mama needs a quiet vacation there! — Christopher Mac 🦭 (@motherquoter) October 3, 2024

Taylor’s endorsement must have really rattled the Trump camp. For one thing, we have the orange buffoon himself acting like a 7-year-old (and I daresay most 7-year-olds I know behave more maturely) and then there’s his would-be vice president JD Vance, who recently said that people weren’t going to be influenced by a “billionaire celebrity,” completely missing the irony of being Donald Trump’s running mate.

“Who’s afraid of little old me? You should be!” sings Taylor Swift, and now I’m beginning to see who she might be referring to.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy