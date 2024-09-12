‘Donald Trump was fired by 81 million people’: Watch Kamala Harris and Taylor Swift explain why the U.S. and Dump are ‘never ever ever getting back together’

It was a Cruel Summer before President Joe Biden stepped down as the Democratic nominee and before a Fortnight, Kamala Harris was the likeliest candidate to replace him. Instead of a Blank Space, Americans felt hope again, which they never in their Wildest Dreams thought they could. And while everyone knows All Too Well what could happen if Donald Trump won a second term, perhaps Taylor Swift said it best: We Are Never, Ever Getting Back Together.

In a post on X that delights Swifties and everyone else (but isn’t everyone a Swiftie?!), Cory Booker shared a flawless mash-up of Harris speaking about how Trump can’t win again and Swift’s 2012 single. This post comes right after Swift’s endorsement of Harris.

Message to Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/Yp4SXSDKcM — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 11, 2024

The video includes clips of Harris explaining during her first debate against Trump that he was “fired by 81 million people” when he lost the 2020 election. She said “we cannot afford to have a president of the United States who attempts as he did in the past to upend the will of the voters in a free and fair election.” Some of the other priceless clips included: Harris saying “we are not going back” to a world where Trump is president once again, and her cringe face when Trump talked about people “eating the cats” during the debate. While the video doesn’t include Harris’s awesome burn “world leaders are laughing at Donald Trump,” we can’t forget that one, either!

This wasn’t the first time Booker has praised Swift and, like us, he knows she writes catchy songs but also does the right thing. In 2019, when she penned a note about the Equality Act to Senator Lamar Alexander, Booker wrote to Swift and said he appreciated her leadership. He said, “Every LGBTQ person who has ever been made to feel like they don’t belong… we see you, we hear you, we love you.”

It’s hard not to feel like it’s Groundhog Day when reflecting on Trump’s dangerous lies about the 2020 election. While he said there was misconduct and fraud and the machines got rid of votes for him, none of that was the case, of course. You can bet that, just like Swift is going to keep writing about her love life (and Swifties are going to obsess over her Travis Kelce romance), Trump will continue his disgusting rambling whether he (please no) wins or not.

While The Tortured Poets Department singer might have been thinking about one of her many exes when penning her peppy breakup anthem, the sentiment applies perfectly to this tense political moment in time. Like a toxic and dangerous ex, Trump is attempting to make a comeback that many don’t want, and no one wants to hear his lies anymore. He keeps crawling back, but it’s the same story we’ve heard a million times before. So, as the biggest and best pop star in the world says, “this is exhausting.” Listen to Taylor Swift. And for all the haters in Booker’s replies on X, You Need To Calm Down!

