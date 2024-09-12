Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
J.D. Vance (R-OH) visits The Story with Martha MacCallum at Fox News Channel Studios and Taylor Swift attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards
Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images and Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV
Category:
Celebrities
News
Politics

‘I don’t think many people are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity’: JD Vance, buddy, you’re Donald Trump’s running mate

"Irony just died a violent death."
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
|

Published: Sep 12, 2024 03:06 am

The fallout from this week’s presidential debate continues, with the faint echo of Donald Trump being “fired by 81 million people” still luxuriating in this writer’s ears. Perhaps that win is what propelled Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, to weigh in on the events of debate night, which reached its crescendo when Taylor Swift officially endorsed Harris in a social media post. 

Recommended Videos

While celebrities have been an active part of both campaigns —  from Harris’ recruiting of Megan Thee Stallion and George Clooney to Trump’s affiliation with… Hulk Hogan — Swift’s was perhaps the endorsement both sides hoped to secure. When the pop star went in another direction — writing that Harris is “a steady-handed, gifted leader” — Vance had some thoughts about her billionaire status, and the irony was definitely lost on him. 

Appearing on safe space Fox News for an interview/post-debate damage control session, Vance said he “[doesn’t] think most Americans are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity.” Huh. really. Do you… not know who your running mate is?

Vance went on to say that, because of her billionaire status as a billionaire, Swift is “disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans.” Good point Vance, maybe fabulously rich celebrities aren’t the best choice for political leaders!

It’s funny how the pop star whose likeness was used for AI-generated posts in support of Trump is suddenly unworthy of being connected to the campaign. Naturally, social media users were quick to remind the VP candidate of his tone-deafness. 

“JD Vance has a knack for  accidentally delivering the most spot on critical assessments of Trump,” one person on X wrote, with another adding that “irony just died a violent death.” A third user also chimed in by referring to one of the celebrity appearances at the Republican National Convention, saying Vance “thinks Kid Rock can influence millions.”

It’s worth remembering that this is the same guy who backtracked (then later doubled down) on the nonsense he spouted about Ohioan pet-eating scandals, and talks out of both sides of his mouth so frequently I almost wonder where he’s hiding that second set of teeth. 

Of course, Vance’s comments about Swift echo those made by Trump following her Harris endorsement. Despite spending time scouring the internet for her likeness, the former president said he is “not a Taylor Swift fan” (one less stream won’t hurt her) and that her support of Harris means “she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Vance made similar comments about the out of touch celebrity class when confronted by actress Jennifer Lawrence, but when his opponents have enough stars on their side to warrant a whole damn constellation, that’s simply the easiest argument to make. I guess Trump’s boyfriend and fellow billionaire Elon Musk — who recirculated the pet-eating claims — doesn’t count as out of touch, right?  

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo
Tom Disalvo is an entertainment news and freelance writer from Sydney, Australia. His hobbies include thinking what to answer whenever someone asks what his hobbies are.