‘I don’t think many people are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity’: JD Vance, buddy, you’re Donald Trump’s running mate

The fallout from this week’s presidential debate continues, with the faint echo of Donald Trump being “fired by 81 million people” still luxuriating in this writer’s ears. Perhaps that win is what propelled Trump’s running mate, JD Vance, to weigh in on the events of debate night, which reached its crescendo when Taylor Swift officially endorsed Harris in a social media post.

While celebrities have been an active part of both campaigns — from Harris’ recruiting of Megan Thee Stallion and George Clooney to Trump’s affiliation with… Hulk Hogan — Swift’s was perhaps the endorsement both sides hoped to secure. When the pop star went in another direction — writing that Harris is “a steady-handed, gifted leader” — Vance had some thoughts about her billionaire status, and the irony was definitely lost on him.

JD Vance on Taylor Swift: I don't think many people are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans. pic.twitter.com/NzZ0FY4DWY — Acyn (@Acyn) September 11, 2024

Appearing on safe space Fox News for an interview/post-debate damage control session, Vance said he “[doesn’t] think most Americans are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity.” Huh. really. Do you… not know who your running mate is?

Vance went on to say that, because of her billionaire status as a billionaire, Swift is “disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans.” Good point Vance, maybe fabulously rich celebrities aren’t the best choice for political leaders!

It’s funny how the pop star whose likeness was used for AI-generated posts in support of Trump is suddenly unworthy of being connected to the campaign. Naturally, social media users were quick to remind the VP candidate of his tone-deafness.

Irony just died a violent death. — 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐝𝐢 (@ChidiNwatu) September 11, 2024

“JD Vance has a knack for accidentally delivering the most spot on critical assessments of Trump,” one person on X wrote, with another adding that “irony just died a violent death.” A third user also chimed in by referring to one of the celebrity appearances at the Republican National Convention, saying Vance “thinks Kid Rock can influence millions.”

It’s worth remembering that this is the same guy who backtracked (then later doubled down) on the nonsense he spouted about Ohioan pet-eating scandals, and talks out of both sides of his mouth so frequently I almost wonder where he’s hiding that second set of teeth.

Of course, Vance’s comments about Swift echo those made by Trump following her Harris endorsement. Despite spending time scouring the internet for her likeness, the former president said he is “not a Taylor Swift fan” (one less stream won’t hurt her) and that her support of Harris means “she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace.”

Vance made similar comments about the out of touch celebrity class when confronted by actress Jennifer Lawrence, but when his opponents have enough stars on their side to warrant a whole damn constellation, that’s simply the easiest argument to make. I guess Trump’s boyfriend and fellow billionaire Elon Musk — who recirculated the pet-eating claims — doesn’t count as out of touch, right?

