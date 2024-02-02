The Trumpster fire keeps on burning as Donald taps Kid Rock to be MAGA’s T-Swift

Donald Trump has done a lot of silly things in both his personal life and professional career, but enlisting the help of Kid Rock to be the singing spokesperson for MAGA might be the most bizarre choice of them all. Then again, when your entire party is collectively cowering down and shaking at the thought of a beloved pop singer heavily influencing the upcoming election in November, perhaps desperate times call for desperate measures.

The move reeks of desperation, but the true kicker of it all is that this entire plan has been methodically mapped out due to the unwavering popularity of Taylor Swift and her devoted army of fans, followers, admirers, and appreciators marching behind her in unison — all of whom could prove to be the backbone of political support for President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election.

Giving MAGA paranoia glimpses of hope is entering treacherous waters all on its own, but it certainly appears that Trump has decided to dive in head-first regardless, with the former Commander in Chief announcing an upcoming fundraiser in Nashville, Tennessee scheduled for Feb. 22. The headliner? That would be Kid Rock.

Now, tapping Rock on the shoulder for an extra boost of political gain might not appear to be the smartest choice in a situation like this, but MAGA brain rot is undoubtedly at an all-time high as the mighty powers of the Republican party continue to panic. From Trump himself all the way down to Marjorie Taylor Greene, conservative figures are wholeheartedly convinced that countering their T-Swift problem with Rock is the guaranteed ticket punched directly to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue — but the numbers unfortunately do not lie.

Discounting the obvious statistic that the pop genre is leaps and bounds more popular than country, T-Swift is unequivocally more popular than Rock by all metrics, especially in regards to social media accounts. She currently has a staggering 279 million followers on Instagram and 95 million followers on X. As for Rock, well, he possesses a lowly 1 million followers on both platforms. Follower comparisons aside, “Bawitdaba” is far from being a chart-topper when the Midnights album is sitting right there, but as with all other bizarre ideas, Trump will keep the Trumpster fire burning without a second glance.

Sorry, Roseanne Barr, I guess you’ll have to sit this one out.