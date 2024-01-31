The unleashed might of Taylor Alison Swift could change the shape of American politics forever. At least, that’s what Republicans are increasingly afraid of. The right side of the U.S. political aisle is experiencing growing concern that a Taylor Swift endorsement could stop their top candidate in his tracks as campaigns for the country’s next president ramp up.

Majorie Taylor Greene, in between dodging claims about her involvement with the Jan. 6 insurrection, is most certainly among them. She’s less pressed than former President Donald Trump, who reportedly insists he’s “more popular” than the mega-star, but Greene is still doing everything she can to draw a divide between herself and one of the most awarded musicians in history.

That’s even as Marj continues to grapple with ongoing conspiracy theories about her status as “pipe bomber Barbie,” an almost certainly false rumor that cropped up following the Jan. 6 capitol riot. Two pipe bombs were placed outside the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee headquarters the night before the attempted insurrection and the identity of the person who placed them has been the topic of conspiracy theories for years now. One such conspiracy theory pins the crime on Greene and has spread like wildfire among her detractors. Again, it’s probably false, but considering Greene’s propensity for absurd conspiracy theories, it’s also somewhat ironic that she finds herself in the midst of one.

It’s also ironic that, even as the Republican party boosts Lauren Boebert as its own personal T-Swift, those on the right are working to drag the insanely popular pop star. Clips from Fox News, shared recently by the ladies on The View, showcase just how hard Republican commentators like Laura Ingraham and Jeanine Pirro are pushing back against Swift. In between working to blast her as uninformed or misguided, they plead with voters to ignore her influence and even try to convince Swift to jump ship and join the conservative movement.

Just like Greene, who — unwilling to take a hard stance against one of the most influential stars on the planet — is still working to create distance between herself and Swift. When asked recently about the ongoing Swift/Kelce conversation, Greene noted that she could “really care less” about Swift and Kelce, and noted that she just watches football for the game. Sure Marj, we believe you. Just like the rest of her Republican colleagues, she’s likely scared of the influence Swift could have on the upcoming election and doesn’t want her within a mile of the political sphere.

Swift rarely makes politics a talking point, but she’s previously espoused liberal ideals. She isn’t a fan of telling her followers what to do or how to vote, but she adamantly encourages them to go out and vote for their chosen candidate. If they shift toward the left due to their queen’s own political leanings, that’s their own choice.