No other family elicits rumors about plastic surgery quite like the Kardashians. Much of this speculation is brought upon themselves, since the reality TV family is no stranger to filtering their social media photos or debuting ever-changing and apparently surgically-enhanced looks.

The rumor mill only continues to churn when members of the family deny having had plastic surgery, despite their faces (and bodies) consistently changing since they first appeared on screens in 2007. The youngest of the clan, Kylie Jenner, is perhaps the subject of the most speculation, not least because she has a cosmetic line and because her appearance seems to have changed the most.

In the past Jenner has been open about some plastic surgery but has remained tight-lipped (pardon the pun) about some other enhancements. Here’s what we know about Kylie Jenner’s procedures, and what she looked like before plastic surgery.

Kylie Jenner before plastic surgery, confirmed

Kylie Jenner before and after plastic surgery pic.twitter.com/4VueyA1O4q — Norma Kay (@realnorma_kay) October 11, 2023

Kylie Jenner has so far admitted to having two procedures done, the first being her lip filler enhancement. In 2015, fans noticed that the star had noticeably fuller lips, and while she denied it at the time, she revealed that she had received lip filler in an Instagram post three years later. See the before and after images of Jenner’s lips below.

“I think a big misconception about me is that I’ve had so much surgery on my face.” pic.twitter.com/EYAHdX7pUQ — Pop Hive (@thepophive) April 19, 2023

At the time, Jenner’s lips inspired the dangerous online trend dubbed the Kylie Jenner Lip Filler challenge, in which users created vacuums on their lips with household items to enlarge them. Jenner later revealed in episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she was insecure about the size of her lips and did not regret having them surgically enhanced.

More recently, Jenner confirmed in October 2023 that she went under the knife for a breast augmentation at the age of 19. She underwent the procedure before the birth of her first child, Stormi, but admitted to regretting the decision. Jenner told Wall Street Journal that she “probably should have waited” to get a breast augmentation until after having children, saying she is now teaching her daughter to “embrace natural beauty.”

While she has only admitted to two cosmetic surgeries, various plastic surgeons have publicly suggested Jenner has received a variety of other enhancements, including cheek fillers, a nose job, and bone shaving around her jaw. In any case, fans have deduced that Jenner denying plastic surgery is technically plausible, since procedures like lip filler are defined as cosmetic surgery as opposed to the reconstructive function of plastic surgery.

