Is ‘The Kardashians’ season 5 confirmed yet?

Try as some of us might, it’s impossible to completely avoid the Kardashians.

I don’t get the appeal, personally, but here I am, writing a story about the famous family. They’re simply too relevant — perpetually, it would seem — to ignore. After somehow keeping their initial series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, on the air for a baffling, 20 seasons, many of us thought we’d seen the last of Kim, Khloe, and the gang when the series ended in 2021. How mistaken we were.

Less than a full year later, the clan was back, this time in the succinctly titled The Kardashians. The 2022 series has already put out four seasons, premiering in April of 2022, September of 2022, May of 2023, and September of 2023. And Hulu, the show’s official streamer, clearly has faith in the family’s staying power, because there’s plenty more headed our way.

Will there be a fifth season of The Kardashians?

Good news, you oddball Kardashian fans: At least two more seasons of The Kardashians are incoming. I don’t understand you, or your tastes in television, but I’m happy for you. You’ll have the chance to enjoy the show’s next season — season 5 — when it arrives, likely in the spring of 2024.

We don’t have an official release date for season 5 just yet, but we do know that Hulu renewed the series for a fifth and sixth season. So more is incoming, and — based on the show’s release schedule so far — likely soon.

Season 5 will likely drop in the early months of 2024, arriving at the latest in early summer. That leaves plenty of time for season 6 to follow later in the year, keeping those Kardashian fans nice and satiated.