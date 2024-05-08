Is there a ‘NCIS’ season 22 release date?

After the season 21 finale of NCIS aired on May 6th, 2024, fans were stunned by a major storyline involving Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) and were bummed by the sad fact that they had to wait for more episodes. The finale just made fans even more excited for season 22.

Ever since NCIS premiered in 2003, fans have enjoyed following along with Mark Harmon’s character Gibbs’ many storylines and meeting other tough special agents along the way. Now that the cast and crew of the procedural are getting ready for an impressive 22nd season, there’s one burning question: is there a season 22 NCIS premiere date?

When does season 22 of NCIS air?

There is no official release date for season 22 of NCIS. But, since we know that NCIS is part of the fall schedule on CBS, according to TV Guide, it seems that the season 22 premiere will air in September 2024. Season 21 would have likely aired in the fall and winter of 2023 and 2024, but because of the 2023 WGA/SAG-AFTRA strike, season 21 had 10 episodes that aired in spring 2024.

Although specific plotlines are anyone’s guess, season 22 will likely continue the popular NCIS tradition of combining the ever-changing relationships between the main characters with its case-of-the-week format.

Since the procedural is famous for switching things up and taking big swings at any moment, no one can be sure exactly how long any actor will remain on the popular TV series. It looks like we’ll all have to be patient until fall 2024… and hopefully we’ll learn if popular characters like Michael Weatherly will come back. We’ll also see the consequences of Knight starting a brand new career.

