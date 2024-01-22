Is Michael Weatherly’s Tony DiNozzo returning to ‘NCIS?’

He's going to get such a smack on the back of the head for this one

Now 21 seasons deep, NCIS doesn’t have a lot of fresh potential arrows in its quiver. One would be a big reveal where we find out that the criminal mastermind behind every case the team had ever worked was secretly Gibbs’ boat. The other: Bring back DiNozzo.

Recommended Videos

Yes, if there’s one thing that could bring this splintered nation back together, it would be the return of Anthony DiNozzo, Jr., as played by Michael Weatherly on NCIS from 2003 until his departure in 2016. That fresh-faced wisecracker was a fan favorite for a reason, always ready with a quip or a gag or a readily smackable back of the head. His presence has been sorely missed ever since Weatherly exited the series to headline his own cable show, Bull.

But now, whispers speak of DiNozzo’s return, thanks to gossip and hushed conjecture and also Weatherly’s Twitter account.

More DiNozzo? DiNobody DiKnows

Image via CBS

In January of 2024, Weatherly was responding to fan questions on Twitter, the platform briefly known as “X, the platform formerly known as Twitter,” Asked whether he preferred playing DiNozzo or Bull, he first – and rightly – reminded viewers that he was on Dark Angel, a show where most of the cast had to wear pounds of rubber makeup or chafing-tight leather, but he mostly just had to sit down.

With his duty to James Cameron fulfilled, Weatherly returned to the question. Sort of. Not one to pick favorites, he stated that DiNozzo was a character he’d like to revisit – no, that he would revisit. “He is the one character who felt unfinished,” Weatherly said, forgoing the usual coyness that actors default to in favor of basically calling his shot. Just like that, a fandom went wild, speculating like crazy about the Naval Criminal Investigative Service’s favorite missing boy and how he could wind up back at the office.

There’s been no word from the staff at NCIS regarding a potential DiNozzo return, but it seems like the sort of thing that the folks in charge would be able to write into the series naturally. When the character left the show during season 13, it was to care for his newly-discovered daughter, Tali. In-universe, Tali would be about 10 now, and capable of taking care of herself – maybe even leading her own team of junior NCIS investigators. They could call the show NCIS: Brats, or something better, if they want to. Donald Bellisario, if you’re reading this, our contact information is at the bottom of the page.